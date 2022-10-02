Cohasset City Council held a moment of silence Tuesday following the Pledge of Allegiance in remembrance of Cohasset Mayor Greg Hagy who passed away last week.

Councilor Terry Bartz is serving as pro-tem mayor with the expectation that the council will appoint the winner of the November election to serve as mayor prior to the Jan. 1 term start, explained Cohasset Director of City Operations Max Peters.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments