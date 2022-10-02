Cohasset City Council held a moment of silence Tuesday following the Pledge of Allegiance in remembrance of Cohasset Mayor Greg Hagy who passed away last week.
Councilor Terry Bartz is serving as pro-tem mayor with the expectation that the council will appoint the winner of the November election to serve as mayor prior to the Jan. 1 term start, explained Cohasset Director of City Operations Max Peters.
The Sept. 27 meeting was also designated as the date for approving the city’s 2023 proposed levy.
“We are not raising taxes this year,” Bartz said.
In other business during the Sept. 27 meeting, the council:
• Approved the request for repairs on Portage Park and Tioga Beach Pavilions in the amount of $18,144.
• Approved the gas service supplies in the amount of $10,117.95.
“It’s getting harder to get all the time,” Mayor Pro-tem Bartz said.
• Approved the amended 2022 bituminous street improvement project. Council discussed the City had the money and they were still below the engineers estimate.
• Approved the appointment of the public utility commission applicants Ernie Braunshweig, Barb Baird and Ramona Sjostrand. All three will begin their terms on Monday, Oct. 3.
• Approved the fire department grant purchase of SCBA and thermal imaging cameras.
“Air packs have hit their 10-year mark, which is the time to replace them… they are pretty beat up anyways,” Cohasset Fire Chief David Meyers said, adding they were able to secure grant funds for these, and don’t have to use tax dollars. “Air packs are up to the current standard, and a few add ons.”
“We [demonstrated] them a couple times, and they are very impressive,” Meyers said, adding these packs will provide up to an additional 20 minutes of air. “Not that we want to leave anyone in a burning building any longer,this just gives us more time.”
The Chief said there was some additional money left over with the grants, so they are also going to replace both thermal imaging cameras.
In addition, one of the older trucks sold for $60,000.
• Approved the fund transfers explained by Finance Director Max Peters.
• Approved a donation of a sign from Jerry Snetsinger. Bartz said back in 1950 when they shut the bank down in the city, his dad took the sign. The sign was made in 1908 and is 20 feet long and 16 inches wide and would be hung in the new community/senior center.
• Heard from Cohasset Security Officer Dean Scherf who said there have been some issues with parking in handicap places on Lake Street.
“For some reason it was a big issue this year,” Scherf said.
Scherf also mentioned he will do property checks for those in City limits who leave town for extended periods of time.
“It’s a good service, Dean,” Bartz said.
• Approved claims in the amount of $130,822.97, approved the September 13, 2022 city council minutes, acknowledged the August 2, 2022 economic development minutes and the cemetery deed for Greg and Riva Hagy.
• Appointed Councilor Tim Carlson to the Cohasset EDA.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.