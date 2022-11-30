A manufacturer of thermally-modified siding and decking is poised to take residence in a portion of the former Ainsworth Industrial building off County Road 63 in Grand Rapids.

During the Nov. 28 regular city meeting, the Grand Rapids City Council approved a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District for updates to accommodate Arbor Wood Company which will be based on a portion of the 138-acre industrial area owned by Voyageur Capital Group (VCG), LLC, based in International Falls, Minn.


