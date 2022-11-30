A manufacturer of thermally-modified siding and decking is poised to take residence in a portion of the former Ainsworth Industrial building off County Road 63 in Grand Rapids.
During the Nov. 28 regular city meeting, the Grand Rapids City Council approved a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District for updates to accommodate Arbor Wood Company which will be based on a portion of the 138-acre industrial area owned by Voyageur Capital Group (VCG), LLC, based in International Falls, Minn.
Grand Rapids Community Development Director Rob Mattei explained that VCG purchased the Ainsworth site in September of 2020 and has plans to renovate the existing building, converting it to a mixed use multi-tenant facility for warehouse and light manufacturing uses. VCG’s first phase in redeveloping the area will be to support Arbor Wood Company which uses a wide range of wood species in the manufacturing of its products. Mattei said Arbor Wood foresees that the new location for its operations will bring its production process in-house, eventually improving the company’s delivery speed, quality control and production capacity. The company is planning to purchase approximately $3 million in equipment for a total project investment of $6.4 million. It is estimated that the facility will be ready for manufacturing by mid-summer 2023. Mattei told the council that several full-time jobs will be established by Arbor Wood within its first two years, including one production manager (at an annual salary of $81,000) as well as three technicians at $25/hour and three general laborers at $17/hour. The estimated annual net increase in payroll after full implementation is $430,000 plus benefits, says Mattei. The company also plans to employ about 15 full-time temporary workers as needed.
The current land and structure value of the property is at $1.862 million with annual property taxes at $70,900, according to Mattei. The improvements and redevelopment at the property will bring its value to $5.6 million with up to $187,429 in annual property taxes.
As Mattei explained, in Minnesota, TIF districts can be used to finance public infrastructure and induce development or redevelopment that otherwise would not occur without the financing.
“For this, we would be using it for both,” Mattei told the council.
Running down the public benefits of such an arrangement, Mattei spoke of retaining local jobs or increasing jobs; enhancing the diversity of the city’s economic base; encouraging additional unsubsidized private development and redevelopment; and removing blight or encouraging redevelopment of commercial or industrial areas.
An additional $869,000 in TIF revenue will fund the city’s share of the public infrastructure, bringing the total amount of TIF need to $1.3 million. TIF districts have a maximum lifespan of 26 years. As Mattei explained, this TIF will involve a pay-as-you-go agreement.
The council was assured that the Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority had thoroughly reviewed the proposal and supported it. By resolution, the council approved the establishment of Tax Increment Financing District No. 1-14: Arbor Wood, and a Tax Increment Plan therefore.
Describing VCG’s plan as “exciting,” Councilor Tasha Connelly said the GREDA has made the redevelopment of the Ainsworth property a priority in recent years.
The draft resolution indicates that, should the city incur costs related to TIF District 1-14 up to an amount of $1,200,000, that those costs will be financed on a temporary basis through an interloan fund from the City’s General Reserves. This interloan fund will then be reimbursed through tax increments from the property within the TIF District.
The motion to approve the TIF District passed with unanimous support of the council, sans Councilor Rick Blake who was absent with notice from Monday’s meeting.
K-9 RETIREMENT
Earlier in the meeting, the council recognized the retirement of Grand Rapids Police Department K9 Radar.
Radar is currently nine and a half years of age and proudly served the community of Grand Rapids and Itasca County for the last eight years.
Radar and his handler, Officer Gary O’Brien, have dedicated the past eight years making our community a safer place. K9 Radar had a successful career locating lost citizens, tracking down suspects, sniffing out illicit drugs, and being a part of local community events and performing K9 demonstrations representing the City of Grand Rapids. Radar is highly intelligent, highly trained, and put his life on the line on a regular basis to help protect the public and his handler.
The council moved to approve the retirement of canine Radar and authorize a resolution transferring ownership of canine Radar to Officer Gary O’Brien.
There will be a reception to honor K9 Radar and Officer O’Brien on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 1-2 p.m. at City Hall.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Nov. 28, the Grand Rapids City Council:
• Approved the recommendation of the Planning Commission regarding the adoption of an ordinance, amending and updating several sections of Article VI Zoning within Chapter 30 Land Development Regulations, after holding a public hearing on the matter.
• Approved the verified claims for the period Nov. 8, 2022 to Nov. 21, 2022 in the total amount of $730,070.78.
• Approved a Credit Card Merchant Agreement with Prophet Pay Credit Card Services.
• Approved hiring warming house attendants.
• Accepted a $47,000 Development Infrastructure Grant from Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation (IRRR) for the Itasca County Family YMCA fire alarm and HVAC system upgrades project.
• Approved a Sports Medicine Services Agreement with Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital for services provided at the IRA Civic Center.
• Accepted $1,000 from Minnesota Pipeline Community Awareness Emergency Response.
• Approved a MN DEED Special Appropriation Grant Application for the IRA Civic Center.
• Approved the official meeting calendar for 2023.
The council’s next meeting will be Monday, Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m.
