Back in the ‘80’s and ‘90’s, when moms and dads still kicked their kids outside to play and told them they couldn’t come back until dinner, a group of neighborhood boys found entertainment with wooden boards with wheels. They thought they were just messing around. But after lots of messing around, the boys got to be pretty good on those wheels. They could do tricks. They discovered pipe railings and cement stairs around town had fun qualities. Even old railroad ties and chipped up curbs had value.
When city residents didn’t like the noise the skateboarders were making and those handrails, steps and benches started to show considerable wear, the city even banned skateboarding from the streets of Grand Rapids for a while. But the activity had become an obsession for those boys and realized they needed to be respectful. Soon their pastime, their reason to stay outside until dark, was becoming a real American sport. And these skateboarders had become a club of sorts.
Like hockey jocks hung at the rink and cagers had their courts, these kids on boards needed their own park. Without league association or booster groups, they didn’t have much more support than themselves. So they decided they would build it themselves.
They were resourceful. They already knew about a lot of great “junk” around town that could serve the purpose they needed. They also had a location - an empty parking lot near the old Pamida building in south Grand Rapids. So they began to collect discarded curbs, bike ramps and benches, rails and pipes and hauled them by hand to their lot. It was starting to take shape and others were showing interest in the sport, including the YMCA.
Then, one boy decided they should have more.
“Cody was a hard-core skater. You could tell from a mile away. He had charisma; he made it look like art.”
Travis “Doozer” Korri, was a year younger than Cody Siem, but had known him since the sixth grade. The two skated together on the steps of Gym 400 near the Grand Rapids Middle School, then at the Pamida lot.
Doozer remembers the day well. It was Aug. 7, 1997 and Cody gave his younger friend a stern look then darted home to pick up his board. He was on his way back when Cody was hit by a car at the intersection of Highway 169 South and Donovan Drive (a cross now stands in the spot he lost his life).
Cody’s mother, Catherine “Cathy” Siem, said her family was always open about talking about life and death. She remembers her son telling her to continue his efforts toward a real skate park in town, should he die before it became a reality.
“Thank God for Cody. He was a soldier and his life wasn’t in vain - he gave his life so we can have the best park in the Northland,” says Doozer who moved away from Grand Rapids in 2000 to pursue his passion for music but dreams of the skate park and Cody kept calling him back home to Grand Rapids.
“God must be a skater!” Doozer smiles.
Back home, Doozer taught Cathy to skateboard and the two, along with a group of Cody’s old buddies, formed a board of directors and the City of Grand Rapids helped establish an area dedicated to skateboarding. Located off Confier Drive behind the IRA Civic Center, the Cody Siem Skate Park, is an official part of the city’s Park and Rec Department. It has a few benches and a fenced-in concrete area with ramps and half-pipes.
The park is well-used and has become a safe place for families and youth to gather to skate, play and just hang.
It’s not just a playground for skaters, it’s a safe place for kids to feel open to try new things and build their self-confidence while receiving the friendship and acceptance of their peers and skaters of all ages and abilities.
“It’s more than family - it’s a brotherhood.’”
Like the old Pamida parking lot, the park is a place kids can go after school and on the weekends. Some bring their homework. Others just come to check it out. If they show interest, and Doozer happens to be there, he might let them borrow (or even keep) one of his old boards. That is, if he has any left.
Adolescence can be a weird time in life, when youth are just trying to find a place to fit in. Doozer sees that happen at the park. The code of conduct is followed. There are no fights or trouble-making allowed.
When bad influences, like gangs, can prey on the naive or trouble at home can make kids feel isolated and scared, “skateboarding saves lives,” says Doozer, who also believes that Cody is keeping watch over the park, evident in the bald eagles that roost nearby.
The park has done what it was meant to do. Families are picnicking there while their kids experiment on wheels. They’ve had events there with contests and prizes.
“People come here because they know we have a park,” says Cathy. “Wedding groups have even come.”
“We’re one of the smallest communities in the world to have a park,” explained Doozer who is acquainted with the national skateboarding crowd.
Doozer draws inspiration from names like skateboard pioneer and entrepreneur Tony Hawk; Andre Taylor of San Diego’s Skatepark Project; Chuck Treece, the first African-American skateboarder on the cover of Thrasher Magazine;, and Canadian professional skateboarder Colin McKay who was part of the original Plan B Skateboards “superteam.” They all started small, and Doozer has faith that Grand Rapids has kids who can make it too. In fact, he wants to turn Cody pro in the same fashion Santa Cruz did with another Minnesota skater who passed away recently, Henry Gartland. Yet, that’s just part of the plan.
Doozer and Cathy want to build a bigger, well-designed, new concrete park. To do so, they want to establish the Cody Siem Memorial Skatepark as a 501C3 non-profit to raise funds for improvements and expansion.
To start, they are making skateboards with Cody’s last school photo and his signature to sell. The 2nd Annual Shred For Cody event will be held this year on Sunday, May 7, from 12 - 4 p.m. There will be shredding, partying and raising funds in Cody’s honor again. The event will include food, snacks and drinks; prizes, giveaways and goodies for tricks.
“Music will be blasting and the vibes will be long lasting. Hosted by Cody’s family and friends. We will also have merchandise to raise funds at our tent and table.”
According to the Cody Siem Go Fund-Me page: “A safe well designed skateboard park is a major factor to the well being of kids physically and mentally in every city across America and especially in our wonderful community. The new park will be setting up future generations of local skaters and riders for success for years and years to come in the form of a 100% concrete park designed by the local skaters and riders alongside friends of Cody. We are hoping we can raise all the funds as soon as possible to pay for the designing and building of the new park. It would be a huge honor to Cody’s name to see a park built that will last and last for many many years. Our kids have a chance to be part of a one of a kind moment in our history.”
Doozer and Cathy are hoping to incorporate a bathroom, an area with shade and, eventually, a skate shop for kids to go when they need help fixing their trucks and wheels, grip tape or bolts. It will be a place to talk about new tricks, gain friends and meet people who want to inspire a new generation of skateboarders. A place where you can ask, “where do I begin?”
“I think Cody’s name deserves a park worthy of such an amazing friend and skater as he was. This new park is a lifelong dream of mine and many others who knew Cody and want to keep his dream alive,” adds Doozer. “It was calling me home and it’s still distributing good to people. I think [Cody] has something in store for this town.”
Individuals, groups and businesses can contribute to the new Cody Siem Memorial Skatepark through the Cody Siem Memorial Skatepark Update Fund Go Fund-Me Page or with direct donations at the May 7 event. For more information about the May 7 event, visit Cody Siem Memorial Skatepark Update Fund on Facebook.
________
“In 1981, I was 7 years old.
I picked up a penny-style board, at a garage sale.
It was crap, but it had urethane wheels & trucks that would turn, nicely.
I skated that for a few years, bombing hills, cruising banks, etc.
In about 1983 or 1984, I saved some money from raking yards & shoveling, and ordered a Variflex board.
That sparked something huge. Within the year, some of my neighborhood friends also were buying boards.
We started building launch ramps and quarterpipes, sometime around 1985….
“Good street spots were: Central School, the old library, the post office, the middle school bank & stairs, a warehouse behind M&H, elementary schools, the back lot at the hospital.
Soon, the city started seeing damaged benches, table, curbs, and handrails. They banned skating in town.
We formed a group & had meetings...we tried to get a skatepark.
(I wish I could recall all the skaters involved in that.)
We got the YMCA half-heartedly involved.
I designed a ton of ramps & equipment. We were told it was too expensive. They gave us inadequate materials & we could only build a few things. I believe some of those ended up in the Pamida lot that you mentioned.
I kept skating in town, after the ban & never got messed with by any police.”
- By Kit Butterfield (GRHS Class of ‘93)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.