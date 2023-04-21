Shred for Cody

When they couldn't skateboard outside this winter, kids were invited to use the Grand Rapids Armory thanks to the National Guard.

Back in the ‘80’s and ‘90’s, when moms and dads still kicked their kids outside to play and told them they couldn’t come back until dinner, a group of neighborhood boys found entertainment with wooden boards with wheels. They thought they were just messing around. But after lots of messing around, the boys got to be pretty good on those wheels. They could do tricks. They discovered pipe railings and cement stairs around town had fun qualities. Even old railroad ties and chipped up curbs had value.

When city residents didn’t like the noise the skateboarders were making and those handrails, steps and benches started to show considerable wear, the city even banned skateboarding from the streets of Grand Rapids for a while. But the activity had become an obsession for those boys and realized they needed to be respectful. Soon their pastime, their reason to stay outside until dark, was becoming a real American sport. And these skateboarders had become a club of sorts.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments