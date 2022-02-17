Showing appreciation on the trail

About 140 veterans participated in the annual MNUSA Veterans Snowmobile Ride which was conducted Feb. 12.
It is the fourth time that the event was conducted in the Grand Rapids area. The ride was open and free to all veterans. If the veterans did not have a snowmobile or gear, it was provided for them.
The veterans received one night lodging and meals and a guided snowmobile ride starting at Ruttger’s Sugar Lake Lodge. The participants met at noon for lunch at the Driftskippers Snowmobile Club clubhouse. Lunch was provided by the snowmobile club.
Following lunch, the contingent spent the afternoon riding on Driftskippers trails before returning to Ruttger’s late in the afternoon.
“Past events have gone really well,” said Al Lauer, one of the directors of the event. “Everybody loves to come to Grand Rapids because they know we take care of them and that we have great trails. It is really a fun, fun event.
“It is just a little bit of what we can do to show our appreciation for what they’ve done. They are very appreciative.”
Lauer said veteran snowmobilers range in age with the oldest being in their 80s and the youngest in their 20s. He said the veterans enjoy the day being with other veterans.
“The veterans love it,” Lauer explained. “Veterans are comfortable around other veterans, it doesn’t matter the age. At the banquet they pass the microphone around and they say their name, what branch of service and maybe what war they were in.
“Some of them might tell a story and a lot of them are tear-jerker stories.”
