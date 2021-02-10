A member of the USA Archery Team, Noah Cagle is set on the Olympics
With his bow in hand, archer Noah Cagle nocks his arrow, draws the string back, and sets his sights on the target. The target may be small, but with each release, Cagle takes a step closer towards a bigger target: The Olympics.
Cagle is a member of the USA Archery Team in the Junior Men’s Recurve division and a 2020 graduate of Grand Rapids High School. His ultimate goal is to shoot for Team USA in the Olympic Games.
“I want to compete at a high level,” said Cagle. “Representing your country in the Olympics would be the greatest honor for any athlete.”
Reaching the world’s biggest stage takes a lot of practice and hard work, but Cagle has the drive and talent to make it there.
Cagle is currently the third-ranked archer in the Junior Recurve division. He will compete in the 2021 Junior Pan American Games in Medellin, Colombia on May 3-9. The international competition is a world ranking event. A strong performance by Cagle will help solidify his standing on the national team.
Reaching this level of competition didn’t come easy. Cagle got his first taste of the sport in fifth grade when he joined the National Archery in the Schools Program (NAST). He shot a Genesis compound bow and viewed it as a fun way to hang out with his friends.
He first started shooting competitively as a seventh grader. As an eighth grader, he won the state championship and that’s when his archery career took off like an arrow.
His freshman year, competition became tougher, he was now competing in the high school division, but he rose to the challenge and captured his second-straight state championship. Cagle admits he pushed himself too hard at times, but he said it was an important year of development as an archer.
That’s when he decided to branch out and try shooting an Olympic recurve bow. He excelled shooting the new bow and by his junior year, he was invited to Salt Lake City to compete in a Junior Dream Team Development Camp. There, he got to train with some of the best shooters in the country. He also learned from some of the best coaches in the country, including Linda Beck, who operates the North Central Elite Archers club.
The four-day camp opened his eyes to new training techniques and he made a conscious decision to train hard enough to compete in the Olympic games.
“I wouldn’t say the floodgates opened. It’s more like the whole dam busted down,” Cagle said.
The camp helped him make connections with top archers across the country and push himself to be the best archer possible.
After he graduated high school, Cagle accepted a scholarship from Mount Marty University in Yankton, S.D., where he shoots for the Lancers archery team.
The college archery scene isn’t as big as other sports, but it doesn’t mean it’s any less competitive.
Noah’s weekly regimen is planned out meticulously. If he’s not in school, he is training. He shoots 6-7 days a week and practices range from 2-3 hours. He hits the weight room 4-5 days a week. Archery is on his mind constantly.
Practice makes perfect, but Cagle said the most important aspect of archery is mental fortitude.
“I spend a lot of time working on my mental game, which has been my biggest accomplishment, but also the biggest challenge,” Cagle said. “If I’m not in class or actively working on homework, I’m constantly revising my mental game.”
Before he’s even stepped on the line, Cagle has imagined the shot about 500 times in his head.
“We want to step on the range and shoot a perfect score every time, but in reality, it’s not going to happen,” Cagle said. “A lot of people struggle with that.”
Noah’s parents, Jim and Trudy Cagle, have supported him throughout his journey.
“He has dedicated and committed a tremendous amount of time out on the range,” Trudy Cagle said.
“It’s amazing how much dedication he has put into this”
Jim Cagle started a fundraiser onGoFundMe.com to help raise money for his son’s trip to Colombia in May. The competition was originally scheduled for March, but was postponed until May due to safety reasons during the pandemic. They are more than halfway done with reaching their $4,000 goal.
Cagle credits much of his success to his involvement in other sports and activities. He was a multi-sport athlete and Grand Rapids High School, competing in cross country, swimming, cross country skiing, and baseball. He also played trombone in the marching band.
He offered some advice for younger archers in Grand Rapids who want to compete at a high level.
“Don’t stop trying. I’ve had a lot of hard days at the range,” Cagle said. “Just keep shooting. Just keep practicing.”
