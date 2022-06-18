Eight people were honored for their heroic acts within Itasca County during 2020.
During an Itasca County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Sheriff Vic Williams presented Shelley Kebart, Nick Daigle, Jeff Scott, Julianne Scott, and Davin Tinquist with Life Saving Awards. Paul Grooms, Daniel Sandeen and Richard Holcomb were also recognized for saving a man’s life in 2017.
“These are small tokens of appreciation for people who went above and beyond at a time when you had to act or things could have been a lot worse,” Williams said.
Daigle and Kebart
According to the report, there was a medical emergency in the Itasca County Courthouse near the County Auditor/Treasurer’s Office at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2020.
A man collapsed in the hallway and was unresponsive and not breathing. Itasca County employees Nick Daigle and Shelly Kebart rushed to assist the victim and started to perform CPR until law enforcement and medical personnel could arrive. Due in large part to their quick response, the victim survived and made a full recovery.
Jeff and Julianne Scott
On Feb. 3, 2020, David Jandro set out for a day of ice fishing with his sister-in-law Julianne Scott and brother-in-law Jeff Scott. While setting up to fish, Jandro felt ill and later became unresponsive. Jeff and Julianne recognized he was having a cardiac event and his heart was not beating. They began CPR and called 911.
Cohasset Fire and MEDS-1 ambulance arrived on the scene and assisted with care and Jandro was transported to Grand Itasca Clinic and later to Duluth with his heart beating on its own. Without Jeff and Julianne Scott’s quick action to begin CPR and summon help, Jandro would not have survived, said Sheriff Williams.
“I want to thank my sister-in-law and brother-in-law for their continued effort that day,” Jandro said. “I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for these two and the readiness of the rest of the team.”
Grooms, Sandeen and Holcomb
David Keopp and his dog were traveling by boat on Pokegama Lake near Sugar Bay about 9:30 a.m. on May 6, 2017. Keopp stated that his hand slipped from the throttle
at the same time it powered up and caused him to be thrown from the boat without a lifejacket. The throttle remained engaged and started to turn in circles. The unmanned boat ran over Keopp who received a gash on his forearm from the propeller.
At this same time, Paul Grooms, Daniel Sandeen and Richard Holcomb were traveling across Pokegama Lake. The three men saw the unmanned boat circling in the distance and as they approached the boat, they saw a person floating in the water. Grooms, Sandeen and Holcomb pulled the man from the water, rendered aid, and then helped get the boat under control.
Keopp was able to travel to Mishawaka Landing on his own where he was met by emergency personnel and transferred to Grand Itasca Medical Center where he was treated and released.
Davin Tinquist
On Feb. 20, 2020, five Cohasset fire fighters (including Fire Chief Davin Tinquist) and their wives were on a snowmobile excursion. The group stopped for a meal at the Cedar Creek Grill located in rural Itasca County. While waiting for their meal, Chief Tinquist observed another patron, who appeared to be choking, rise from his seat in distress. Chief Tinquist rendered aid by performing the Heimlich maneuver and helped clear the man’s airway. Chief Tinquist has been described by his fellow firefighters as having the “always on duty” mentality and his actions helped save the man’s life.
Other business
The Board of Commissioners approved commissioner warrants with a check date of June 17, 2022, in the amount of $1,238,918.59.
Environmental Services Coordinator Greg Stoltz provided an update on the Itasca County Environmental Services Department Fight Blight program, including information regarding current progress and upcoming events.
The board motioned to deny the petition requesting dust control on CR 447.
The board motioned to deny the appeal of an administrative decision to deny new road access request across tax-forfeited trust land in NENW of Section 9, T55N-R22W (Parcel 14-109-2100). The motion failed with a 2-3 vote.
The board then voted 3-2 to direct the Land Department to work with Mr. Kinker on possible routes contingent upon house construction within a certain time period.
Consent agenda
Adopted the resolution regarding request for proposals to provide health care services to recipients of families and children medical assistance and MinnesotaCare programs in Itasca County, which ranks Itasca Medical Care (IMCare) as number one and being our choice as a managed care organization for families and children medical assistance and MinnesotaCare programs.
Authorized the county board chairperson and the clerk to the county board to sign the master partnership contract with MnDOT and adopt the resolution of master partnership contract with the Minnesota Department of Transportation
Authorized entering into a Mn/DOT Agreement No. 1045701 for bridge funding and adopt the Resolution of agreement to state transportation fund (bridge bonds) grant terms and conditions for SAP 031-598-031.
Approved the 2022 lease agreement between Itasca County and the Reif Arts Council, for the 2022 Grand Jam Concert, and authorized necessary signatures.
Approved signatures necessary to execute the Joint Powers Agreement to form the Aitkin-Itasca-Mille Lacs Violent Crimes Enforcement Team (AIM VCET)
Accepted the 2022 Minnesota Annual County Boat and Water Safety Grant Agreement between the State of Minnesota and Itasca County and authorize Board Chair Terry Snyder and County Administrator Brett Skyles to sign the agreement and conflict of interest disclosure form.
Employee recognition
The following Itasca County employees who moved into a new benchmark recognition category during 2021 for continuous years of service were recognized:
5 continuous years – Julie Purdum, Jonathon Prica, Cody Ploetz, Lindsey Staydohar, Sherri Beddoe, Sarah Norton, Cory Leinwander, Heather Roy, David Hill, Glenn Perry, Anthony
Troumbly, Jake Sumner, Shannon Weimer, Jesse Lehner, Kristin Isaacs, Jeffery Garlock, and Derek Peterlin;
10 continuous years – Matt Winkels, Trudy Tweedle-Cagle, Erin Nelson, Jacob Olson, Ryan Kruse, Christa Jetland, Sara Thompson, Damon Tuttle, Ryan Miskovich, Andrew Anttila, and Jason Kelly;
15 continuous years – Kate Sonder, Sherry Gustafson, Lindsay Nelson-Schultz, Dana
Thompson, Crissy Krebs, Becky Koch, Maria Dumke, Amanda Schultz, John Linder, Darlene Troumbly, Jason Pederson, Phil Brenden, Russell Montgomery, and Heidi Leppala;
20 continuous years – Julie Shofner-Patnaude, Kim Huffman, Michael Gibbons, Kory Cease, Michael Partlow, Jamie Gilbert, Tony Ridlon, Ron Delich, Joe Warmuth, and Wayne Pifher;
25 continuous years – Debra Davis, Rick Royal, Jeffrey Bryngelson, James Brooks, Brad Neururer, William Lessard, and Rob Frieze; and
30 continuous years – Brian Benes.
The following employees were recognized:
Farewell to Laurie Benge, Public Health Nurse, effective June 30, after 29+ years of service.
Welcome to new employee, Cassidy Villeneuve, Assistant County Attorney effective May 31.
Farewell to Brookelyn Villeneuve (Troumbly), Social Worker, Family Services Division of Health & Human Services department, effective May 26, after one year of service.
Welcome to new employee, Brandon Hartman, Highway Maintenance Worker, effective June 6.
Congratulations to Tammy Keith who promoted from Eligibility Specialist to Child Support Officer, Health & Human Services department, effective June 12.
Farewell to Jacqueline Flately, Managed Care Nurse, IMCare Division of Health & Human Services department, effective June 5, after 2 years of employment.
Farewell to Walker Maasch, Assessor/Appraiser I, effective June 10 after nearly three years of service.
Welcome to new employee Alyssa Mandich, Social Worker, Family Services Division of Health & Human Services department, effective June 13.
