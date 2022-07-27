Beyond all the new policy and protocol involving response to persons during mental health crises, law enforcement officers are also facing their own personal traumas.
Grand Rapids Police Sergeant Jeff Carlson, Nashwauk Chief of Police Joe Dasovich, and Itasca County Sheriff’s Department Chaplain Dale Kaiser shared their thoughts on mental health policy and engagement during a public forum on July 21 in Grand Rapids. All three are candidates running for election as Itasca County Sheriff. A fourth candidate, Bryan Johnson did not attend the forum.
From suicide attempts and the effects of depression to jail inmate episodes and officer burnout, the three men spoke about the ever-growing population of people who are finding themselves deeply affected by changes in mental health and illness. The candidates also addressed the needs for continued training and counseling services for both those who call on law enforcement and those who answer those calls.
Candidates were asked about their knowledge of new national and statewide measures, such as 988 and Travis’s Law, to connect people in crisis with the appropriate services and response teams.
The 988 national suicide and crisis lifeline offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress. People can also dial 988 if they are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.
As Carlson pointed out, the 988 calls will allow dispatchers to sort through the numerous calls they receive everyday however he believes officers will need ongoing training in mental health response. Dasovich, who has been touched by the tragedy of suicide when his brother died last year, said the national hotline will get people the help they need faster. Kaiser described 988 as a “valuable tool” to connect people to those trained to speak with people in crisis.
Travis’ Law requires 911 operators to refer calls involving mental health crises to mental health crisis teams where available. The candidates agreed that this will be yet another way to expedite the process in connecting people with community mental health services.
When asked what additional types of mental health services they believe are important to develop in the new jail facility, all three men recognized that a person’s troubles don’t stop at the jail door.
“We need mental health professionals there to treat inmates as soon as possible; sometimes medications need to be administered,” explained Carlson who noted that officers, whether road deputies or jailers, have received some kind of crisis intervention training.
Kaiser said the county jail will need to have a person on hand who is trained to read the signs for mental distress and be open to inmates who request help.
Dasovich wants trained crisis response team (CRT) staff onsite at the jail to help those inmates wrestling with mental illness or experiencing mental health slumps. In Nashwauk, he has implemented “neck up - check up” for officers to get regular mental health check ups.
The forum included questions for candidates regarding services to help law enforcement personnel cope with trauma, depression and stress.
“Our profession is very stressful with very high turnover,” commented Kaiser who advocates for more coordinated training with First Call, hospital staff, fire departments as well as enrollment in national trainings on work/life balance. “Let’s talk about how we can work together to keep each other healthy.”
“After the George Floyd incident, we had a number of officers throughout the state that PSTD’d out of their job,” added Carlson who has seen how the distrust of police (on top of daily trauma from responding to calls such as serious injury accidents) has had an effect on officers and their families - resulting in an increase of the suicide rate and drug or substance abuse among officers.
Carlson, Dasovich and Kaiser would like to see more counseling as well as training offered to law enforcement.
They all agree that collaboration with community service providers and mental health professionals is key for law enforcement response to mental health issues.
“We’ve all been to calls where people are having some type of outburst,” explained Carlson. “Now we can bring them to First Call, rather than to the hospital because they might just be having a bad day versus being a danger to one’s self.”
Regarding questions involving the confiscation of private guns, the candidates say best practices is to ask that family members or friends take possession of this property until the owner is allowed to have them back.
The last thing officers want to do is take away a person’s right to bear arms, said Dasovich. “But, if a red flag pops up we need to make sure the person is safe - it’s our job.”
This can be a sticky situation, especially when it is a domestic incident, but as Dasovich explained that a judge will decide whether a person is denied his or her right to be in possession of firearms.
As sheriff, how do the candidates believe they could handle the increase in crime rates and more demands on law enforcement?
“We need to know our own limitations,” says Carlson who cited the tremendous increase in drug-related calls in Itasca County, resulting in more assaults, robberies, violent crimes and domestic abuse. “As citizens, be mindful of what your neighbor is doing and don’t be afraid to report it to us.”
Dasovich has seen the benefits of offering a special debriefing session with officers as an opportunity for those officers to tell their story to a superior. He says it “does wonders” to help alleviate the stress of dealing with an overloaded schedule and the effects of coping with highly emotional situations.
“We’ve got to know ourselves to be able to protect ourselves,” said Kaiser who believes it important for officers to reach out to support groups, friends and family for stress relief.
The perception of coworker shame can stop some officers from seeking guidance from superiors, say the candidates.
They all would like to see a way to offer confidential counseling for officers.
“There’s a stigma in telling the boss,” said Kaiser.
“I don’t think we’ll ever get over that,” added Carlson who says key will be good outlets for officers, leadership training and teamwork.
As sheriff, Dasovich would be “more mindful of scheduling” to prevent overloading employees and he would be “available” to his deputies.
“The sheriff needs to be the most visible person in the county, and I think that goes down to the officers,” said Dasovich.
Kaiser believes the D.A.R.E. program is a good example of connecting kids and families with officers.
Carlson encourages people “in all corners of the county” to reach out about what the sheriff’s department is doing good and bad.
“It’s all about helping the community,” he said.
Addressing diversity in the sheriff’s department, Dasovich would like to recruit a more diverse team. Kaiser says the department already has several female officers working as jailers, on search and rescue and as secretarial support. And Carlson’s plan is to hire females, if elected.
—--
Carlson has been a licensed police officer in Minnesota since 1999 with 15 years of experience as a police supervisor. I have a vision to improve the county’s law enforcement services for both residents and businesses. He has three college degrees including a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Bemidji State University, an AAS Degree in Law Enforcement from Hibbing Community College and a Degree in Occupational Proficiency for Instrumentation from St. Cloud Technical College. He is also a graduate of the BCA Police Leadership / Management Program as well as the MN Chiefs of Police Chief Law Enforcement Officer and Command School and attended the FBI Leadership program. Carlson believes his education; management skills and life experience further qualify him for the position of Itasca County Sheriff.
Dasovich is Chief of Police for his hometown of Nashwauk. He is a U.S. Army Veteran who served in combat in northern Iraq. He is a graduate of the Law Enforcement Program at Hibbing Community College . He began his career as a patrol officer and school resource officer. He has also been a part of the Nashwauk Fire Department and oversees the Nashwauk ambulance service. Recently, Dasovich earned his bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Concordia University. Dasovich believes in a community-based approach to law enforcement.
Kaiser is a candidate for the Office of Itasca County Sheriff. A resident of Itasca County for the past 43 years, Kaiser was hired in 1981 to be a part time reserve Deputy Sheriff for the Itasca County Sheriff’s Department. He has been a member of the Itasca County Sheriff’s Department in one shape or form for the past 41 years, except two years between 2009 and 2012, in one shape or form. Kaiser currently serves as the Chaplain for the department’s employees and he is also a reserve full-time licensed peace officer. If elected, Dasovich plans to bring more transparency and community trust to the sheriff’s office.
As the sheriff’s main responsibility is to maintain the pace and dignity within the county, Kaiser says his main focus will be to work together with other agencies and entities with unity, including all first responders and citizens.
A recording of the entire forum is provided by Itasca Community Television, online at watchictv.org.
