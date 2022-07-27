Beyond all the new policy and protocol involving response to persons during mental health crises, law enforcement officers are also facing their own personal traumas.

Grand Rapids Police Sergeant Jeff Carlson, Nashwauk Chief of Police Joe Dasovich, and Itasca County Sheriff’s Department Chaplain Dale Kaiser shared their thoughts on mental health policy and engagement during a public forum on July 21 in Grand Rapids. All three are candidates running for election as Itasca County Sheriff. A fourth candidate, Bryan Johnson did not attend the forum.

