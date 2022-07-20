Candidates vying for the top law enforcement position in Itasca County were invited to share their thoughts about improving supports for survivors of sexual violence and enhancing prevention education throughout the community at a forum last Thursday.
Sheriff candidates to attend the forum were Joe Dasovich, Dale H. Kaiser, and Jeff Carlson. The public discussion was hosted by Support Within Reach (SWR), a private, non-profit, sexual violence resource center that provides services to Aitkin, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Hubbard, and Itasca counties. SWR provides services to women, children, and men who have experienced sexual violence directly or indirectly. SWR services are available 24 hours a day.
The first question asked during the forum was “How will you provide opportunities to empower young ladies and women in our community to combat sexual violence?”
Joe Dasovich was the first to answer, saying: “Empowering young ladies and women starts by understanding where they are coming from and where they want to be.” He believes it is important to be willing to listen and to hear what women have to say. He plans to prioritize good leadership, as good leadership gives everyone the opportunity to grow their own self esteem by working with them and for them, rather than telling them what the “best way” is for them.
Dale H. Kaiser was the next to answer, responding, “It starts by dealing with the people, because they are people, not just incidents that came in.” He wants to make sure that the community has the right programs in place, as well as counselors. He would like to see more programs like Support Within Reach added to the community. He wants to make sure everyone has the services they need, whatever they might be. He also believes in looking to reform corrections as well.
Jeff Carlson wrapped the question up, saying “Collaboration with Support Within Reach is very important. It’s a good organization. Itasca county offers great opportunities. I want to create and expand on those services.” He also would like to continue to support the “Let’s Chat” program that’s in place in the community right now. He would also like to see more implementations of groups like Support Within Reach in high schools where peer pressure becomes clearly evident. He would also like to recruit female deputies and fill other positions with women in Itasca county.
Other questions asked during the forum included:
- How will you strengthen and support victims of sexual violence in our community?
- How will you ensure that sexual violence victims needs are being met throughout the reporting process?
- Explain how you will ensure proper training and procedures are put into place to help ensure trauma reform for victims of sexual assault.
- What crimes are you focused on in our community other than drug crimes?
- If elected, are you willing to review any cases that victims feel like were not properly handled and feel like they were re-victimized by law enforcement?
- How will you bring more accountability to the sheriff’s department to ensure that all areas are doing their due diligence to stop sex trafficking?
There were few mutual highlights within the forum between all three candidates. All the candidates, if elected, are looking to get more involved with groups and services like SWR and implement them into the community in a variety of ways; they find the work of these groups to be very important and very helpful.
Although state statute dictates how law enforcement approaches sexual violence scenarios, all the candidates mentioned the importance of empathy of the victims in their approaches and procedures in handling these delicate reports and situations.
While many crimes that take place in Itasca county are drug related, the candidates all touched based on the crossover between drug use and drug crime with other crimes and violence, including but not limited to sexual violence.
Bryan Johnson is the fourth candidate running for Itasca County Sheriff, yet was not able to attend the forum. His answers to the questions of the forum were made accessible on his social media.
