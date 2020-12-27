During this holiday season, the H.O.P.E. Team is asking you to help share some hope and joy to our friends and neighbors who are working so hard to keep our community strong!

We’ve engaged with some Itasca County youth to create a short video series on HOPE – Happiness, Opportunity, Positivity, and Empathy.  New videos are being released each week in December. 

Kids inspiring HOPE through happiness – See how Itasca area youth remain hopeful and find ways to have joy and happiness during the pandemic.  Share the video and help spread HOPE across our county.

First week video highlights Happiness:  https://youtu.be/LEAJoZGMvT0

Second video highlights Opportunities: https://youtu.be/AlzptdAJEdI

Thanks from the HOPE Team: Angie Erickson, North Homes; Kelly Chandler, Itasca County Public Health; Kim Geislinger, Ross Resources; Jan Derdowski, University of Minnesota Extension; Courtney Johnson, University of Minnesota Extension; and Jaci David, Blandin Foundation.

