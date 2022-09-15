Come to Itasca Unitarian Fellowship on Sunday, Sept. 18, to join a conversation recommending insightful and thought-provoking books that explore issues of race and class equity. A book list will be compiled and ad hoc lending library may be established. The Common Read for 2021-22 of the Unitarian Universalist Association (UUA) was Zach Norris’s Defund Fear: Safety Without Policing, Prisons, and Punishment, a book which makes the case that our current criminal justice system does not make society safe while offering case studies of programs that do improve safety and security for all. One of the goals of Sunday’s program is to lay groundwork for a series of panels inspired by that book. The series Just and Safe Society will be held this year at the chapel, inviting professionals from education, human services, law enforcement, the jail, the courts, and other agencies in our community to explain what they do and what obstacles and opportunities they see to make our community and region as safe, secure, and flourishing as possible.
As a member of the Unitarian Universalist Association (UUA), the Itasca Unitarian Fellowship supports and affirms the UUA Seven Principles, which include treating all with compassion and justice, seeking truth and meaning, promoting peace and honoring the democratic process, and respecting the interdependent web of life. Our spirituality is unbounded, drawing from scripture and science, nature and philosophy, personal experience and ancient tradition.
Services are 10 a.m. - noon Sundays, September to May, at the Unitarian Chapel, except for an outdoors service the fourth Sunday every other month, at a place to be announced. The Unitarian Chapel and meditation trail are located in the pine woods at 3906 East Highway 169, Grand Rapids. More information is at www.itascaunitarianfellowship.org and on Facebook. All attendees of Chapel services must be vaccinated and masks are recommended. Visitors are welcome.
