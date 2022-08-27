The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met for a regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and addressed a resolution to approve the wording of the Local Option Sales Tax ballot question which needed to be approved by Aug. 25 in order to be included on the November general election ballot.
The question, as written in the resolution, will have the header “Approve Local Option Sales & Use Tax.”
The question will be written as, “Shall Itasca County be authorized to impose a sales and use tax of 1% to finance $75 million for the new Itasca County Criminal Justice Center, which is currently under construction in downtown Grand Rapids? The sales tax would be used solely to finance new construction and upgrade of the county’s corrections and court facilities, plus the cost to issue bonds, and remain in effect for 30 years or until the project is paid for, whichever comes first.”
Commissioner Burl Ives asked if it would be possible to include additional information with the question, or reword the question to give people an option A or B.
Ives asked, “Are we spelling it out to our taxpayers of Itasca County what option B is?”
The “Option B,” as Commissioner Ives referred to, is the route the Board of Commissioners will take if the sales and use tax is not approved. According to Itasca County documents, the only other way to pay for the new facility would be with a property tax increase, which does not require approval from voters. The county would need to increase the property tax revenue by about 10% if the sales and use tax is not approved.
County Attorney Matti Adams addressed Ives’ question and shared that the team who drafted the question went to great lengths to research the requirements and restrictions for the wording of the ballot question.
“The question here is not the place for the discussion about the ramifications of the voter’s vote, whichever way they go,” Adams stated. “Instead, the question has to be a neutral language. It has to mirror what the board’s initial request was, where you indicated to the legislature that you approved seeking this option.”
Adams continued, “The board cannot include any language, or I would recommend that you do not include any language that could be construed in any way as influencing an individual’s voter’s choice on whether to vote yes or no. I think you’ve all discussed here at the board table, that there are ramifications if there are no votes. But the question’s language itself is not the appropriate place to put that.”
Ives brought up the fact that the board will have to find a way to pay for the construction of the new Itasca County Criminal Justice Center.
“So it’s an A or a B, but we’re not really addressing B,” Ives commented. “We’re addressing if you want to have a sales tax or not, and if we don’t have it then its B. And hopefully the general public understands that we’re going to go to more of the property tax style, because that’s the only other way of paying the bill.”
Adams mentioned that the board has already worked to educate voters throughout the community about the effects of the sales and use tax not being approved. Commissioner Terry Snyder shared that Administrator Brett Skyles will be coming to the board with more options for the board to take to inform the public of the pros and cons of each outcome.
“I was pretty adamant that we have Option B in there because I felt that there will be some that will question what would be another option if they hadn’t been educated,” said Snyder. “But soon learned that that was not permissible—that we have to really stick to the one question and really that’s how it was framed to the legislature is the sales tax, yes or no.”
The board then approved the resolution with the working of the ballot question.
All residents who are eligible to vote will have an opportunity to vote on the sales tax referendum on Nov. 8, 2022. Early voting will begin Friday, Sept. 23. Early voting will be available both in person and by absentee ballot.
Other business
Commissioners received an information update on COVID-19 in Itasca County by Health and Human Service Director Eric Villeneuve. A construction update was provided by Transportation Engineer Rachel Metelak for August 2022. RN QI/UM Director Amber Silliman provided a County Based Purchasing (IMCare) Division Update for commissioners.
In other business, the board took action on the following items:
• Approved the minutes of the Tuesday, 8-16-2022 County Board Work Session.
• Approved WPIC Bylaw Amendments.
• Approved the 1452 MOU - Previously Earned Compensatory Time.
• Approved Commissioner Warrants in the amount of $3,406,785.17.
• Approved ICHHS Warrants in the amount of $1,327,544.41.
• Approved the Project Labor Agreement for CSAH 7.
The following county employees were recognized:
Farewell to Denise Hirt whose last day as Chief Deputy Sheriff will be September 2, 2022 after 29 years of service; Suzanne Caldwell, Medical Claims Examiner, IMCare Division, Health & Human Services Department after 7+ years of service; Tony Schram whose last day as a District Forester, Land Department, will be August 26, 2022 after 3+ years of service; and Michelle O’Rourke whose last day as a Public Health Nurse, Health & Human Services Department will be August 26, 2022 after 7+ years of service.
Welcome to new employee Stacy Lind, Assessor/Appraiser I, Assessor Department effective August 15, 2022; Tim Francisco, Helpdesk Technician, MIS Department effective August 22, 2022; Melissa Brooks, Managed Care Nurse, IMCare Division, Health & Human Services Department effective August 22, 2022; and Adam Bodin, Corrections Deputy, Sheriff Department effective August 15, 2022.
• Commissioners approved the meeting’s consent agenda which included the following items:
• Accept the resignation of Karen Wortman from the Extension Committee, effective Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
• Accept the resignation of Karen Wortman from the Personnel Board of Appeals, effective Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
• Approve the updated Fringe Benefits - County Commissioners
• Approve the updated Fringe Benefits - County Assessor with updated language.
• Approve the updated Fringe Benefits - County Engineer with updated language.
• Approve the updated Fringe Benefits - Veteran’s Service Officer with updated language.
• Approve the updated Fringe Benefits - County Surveyor with updated language.
•Approve and authorize necessary signatures for the updated Health and Human Services Director Employment Agreement with updated language.
• Approve the updated Fringe Benefits for Electeds Other Than County Commissioners.
•Approve and authorize necessary signatures for the updated County Administrator Employment Agreement with updated language.
• Approve the IMCare Q2 2022 Financial Statements.
• Approve the Truancy Prevention Contract between ICHHS and Ross Resources, Ltd., for the period of September 1, 2022 through August 31, 2023.
• Adopt the resolution Re: MnDOT Detour Agreement NO. 1049901, which approves the agreement and authorizes the necessary signatures.
• Approve utility easement for construction, maintenance and operation of an underground primary telecommunication line over and across tax-forfeited trust lands in Section 24, Township 55, Range 22 and authorize necessary signatures.
• Adopt the Resolution RE: Authorizing and Fixing the Terms of Sale for the 2022 Online Tax-Forfeited Land Sale commencing on October 17, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. and closing on October 28, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. through PublicSurplus.com.
