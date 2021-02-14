Despite their rural charm, gravel roads need maintenance just like asphalt roads. The Itasca County transportation department is working on a plan to bring new life to nearly 35 miles of gravel roads in the area.
At the Itasca County Board of Commissioners regular meeting Feb. 9, Highway Maintenance Director Kory Johnson updated commissioners on the upcoming unorganized township gravel surfacing project where a selection of roads in the Deer River, Balsam and Bigfork areas will see improvements.
Originally, the transportation department had allocated $750,000 from unorganized township roads funds to complete the project. After selecting the roads and completing an engineering estimate, the department now estimates the project will cost $1.1 million.
“This will still leave sufficient funding in the unorganized township account for future projects, and provide immediate and positive impact on these selected roads,” Johnson stated.”
Johnson reminded commissioners that Itasca County contains about 735 miles of gravel roads. The 2021 budget for these gravel roads only allows the department to add 3 inches of gravel to small sections of about 65 miles of road. The idea of this project is to cover larger sections of the selected roads with an additional 35 miles of gravel roads being updated.
“I think this is a great project,” said Commissioner Ben DeNucci. “I think it's great use of taxpayer money. I appreciate, as always, your creativity and your teamwork in putting together the project plan and analyzing which roads are best served.”
County roads and the amount of the road to have gravel surfacing include the following:
Balsman
County Rd. 340- 6.1 miles
County Rd. 341- 2.6 miles
County Rd. 342- 2.3 miles
County Rd. 344- 2.4 miles
Bigfork
County Rd. 150- 2.4 miles
County Rd. 220- 0.2 miles
County Rd. 229- 3.9 miles
County Rd. 230- 1.3 miles
County Rd. 231- 2.2 miles
Deer River
County Rd. 129- 4.6 miles
County Rd. 140- 2.2 miles
County Rd. 143 UT- 3.4 miles
County Rd. 143 MT- 1.4 miles
“When I first came on as commissioner, our gravel roads were in bad shape,” Commissioner Davin Tinquist added. “And I had many, many phone calls on them weekly. We still get a lot of phone calls, but not near what I did 10 years ago.”
The update was informational and no board action was taken. The transportation department will move forward and come back with an official contract for the board to approve at a later date.
In other business, commissioners approved the following items:
Commissioner warrants for February in the amount of $650,755.46.
Employee expense reimbursement for expenses submitted over 60 days from when they were incurred.
Authorized utilization of eminent domain as set forth in MN Statute 117 to acquire Right-of-Way on parcel 53-002-3400 for the CSAH 52 reconstruction project.
Commissioners approved the meeting’s consent agenda including the following items:
Accepted the minutes of the January 14, 2021 HHS Advisory Committee meeting.
Approved a contract addendum for Ross Resources Family Visitation Services.
Authorized IMCare Director and County Board Chair to sign the contract between IMCare and Lifeview Glaucoma Center.
Authorized IMCare Director and County Board Chair to sign the contract between IMCare and Ellie Family Services, PLLP.
Authorized entering into a contractual agreement between Itasca County Public Health and Registered Nurse (RN) Nancy McKenzie for the period of February 9, 2021 through December 31, 2021 for the purpose of COVID-19 Vaccination Administration at a rate of $40 per hour.
Approved the Forest Service Road Project Agreement 21-RO-11090300-016 between Itasca County and the Chippewa National Forest Service and authorized the County Engineer to sign the agreement.
Adopted the Resolution MnDOT Detour Agreement No. 1045892, which approves the agreement and authorizes the necessary signatures.
Adopted the Resolution of Support from Sponsoring Agency, which indicates that Itasca County agrees to act as the sponsor/fiscal agent for an application for funding from the Local Road Improvement Program (LRIP), as requested by Feeley Township.
Adopted the Resolution of Support from Sponsoring Agency, which indicates that Itasca County agrees to act as the sponsor/fiscal agent for an application for funding from the Local Road Improvement Program (LRIP), as requested by Ardenhurst Township.
Adopted the Resolution Supporting the City of Grand Rapids' Application to the LRIP Grant Program for a proposed project on 21st Street SW.
Approved Seventh Amendment to Surface Lease between United States Steel Corporation (US Steel) and Itasca County, and authorize necessary signatures.
Adopted the Resolution seeking special legislation to sell that part of Lot 2, Section 27, Township 145, Range 26, which is a cemetery located within the Leech Lake Reservation, directly to the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe.
Adopted the Resolution seeking special legislation to sell a tax-forfeited parcel to a private landowner, which would allow sale of the South 2 rods of the East 16 rods of Government Lot 14, Section 4, Township 60, Range 26, West of the Fourth Principle Meridian, containing approximately 0.20 acres, known as parcel #38-004-2803.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.