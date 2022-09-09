September is National Preparedness Month, and FEMA Region 5 in Chicago encourages everyone to take the steps to prepare for disasters and create a lasting legacy for future generations.

“Prioritizing personal readiness and the things you value should be part of any plan to take care of your loved ones now and in the years ahead,” said Tom Sivak, regional administrator, FEMA Region 5. “Protecting your legacy doesn’t need to be difficult or expensive. Start with simple steps and include each member of your household, so everyone has a part in safeguarding the future.”  

