Monthly in 2021, Itasca County 4-H spotlights current 4-H members and adult volunteers.
September Youth Member spotlight: Ellie T.
Ellie has been a 4-H member for 10 years.
What is your favorite project or activity? “My favorite activity over the years has been showing livestock. I have made so many friends and had some great experiences in the livestock club.”
What is one skill you have been able to practice or improve in 4-H? “One skill I have definitely improved is my leadership and being able to be a mentor for the younger 4-Hers.”
What is one of your favorite memories or highlights of being in 4-H? “One of my favorite memories is probably late nights at the county fair with all the livestock kids before we all showed together the next day. Many of those kids have become like family to me.”
September Adult Volunteer Spotlight:
Barbara Linder
Barbara has volunteered with 4-H for 4 years.
What is one of your favorite memories or highlights as a volunteer? “My favorite highlight as a volunteer is chaperoning at the State Fair 4-H encampment. I love to get to know the kids beyond their name and see their excitement for their projects. Helping calm their nerves and seeing their success provides such joy to me.”
Why do you volunteer? “I enjoy working with kids! Being a positive role model for these young leaders inspires me to keep working with kids. They all have potential and as a volunteer, we get to see it and pull through potential to the surface for them to see.”
4-H is an out-of-school, hands-on learning program for youth in grades Kindergarten - 1 year past high school. Youth choose a project that’s interesting to them and explore it with peers and caring adults. 4-H clubs are groups of youth who want to learn together and meet in every part of Minnesota.
If you are interested in joining Itasca County 4-H or becoming an adult volunteer, please contact the Itasca County 4-H office at (218) 327-7486, visit https://local.extension.umn.edu/local/itasca/4-h or find us on Facebook University of Minnesota Extension-Itasca County 4-H.
