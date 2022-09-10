September 11, 2001: Never forget

Sept. 11, 2022 marks the 21st anniversary of 9-11-2001, the fateful day when America was attacked by foreign terrorists.

Since then, more than 100 million children have been born who don’t know what this day represents. Sept. 11, Patriot Day, is a day which shook our nation to its core when four hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington County, Va., and a field near Shanksville, Penn. In a span of under two hours, 2,977 souls perished representing citizens from all walks of life and from more than 90 different nations.

