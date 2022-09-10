September 11, 2001: Never forget

Sept. 11, 2022 marks the 21st anniversary of 9-11-2001, the fateful day when America was attacked by foreign terrorists.
Since then, more than 100 million children have been born who don’t know what this day represents. Sept. 11, Patriot Day, is a day which shook our nation to its core when four hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington County, Va., and a field near Shanksville, Penn. In a span of under two hours, 2,977 souls perished representing citizens from all walks of life and from more than 90 different nations.
Three Minnesotans were lost that day: Tom Burnett Jr. was on United Flight 93 that went down in Pennsylvania, Gary Koecheler and Gordy Aamoth, Jr., were in the Twin Towers when they fell. A total of 343 Fire Department members perished in New York City along with dozens of police and EMT personnel.
Within weeks, tens of thousands of our men and women in military began deploying to fight a global war on terror.
The Freedom Flag was designed to honor the heroism and bravery of our first responders and military who continue to stand ready to run towards danger in protection of U.S. freedoms and Americans thank them.
“Our generation cannot let this tragic event go untaught to our youth. It is our history and we must ‘never forget,” says Sharon Voltz who works with the local Yellow Ribbon Citizen’s Committee. “Take a moment to honor and show respect to the victims and families who lost their lives, and to our military and first responders for all they do and continue to do for our freedoms.”
