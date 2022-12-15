'Wreaths Across America Day'

The Senate unanimously passed a resolution introduced by U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King designating Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, as “Wreaths Across America Day.” A convoy of volunteers will travel from Maine to Arlington National Cemetery to lay Maine-made balsam wreaths at the headstones of fallen American soldiers.

Over the past 31 years, Wreaths Across America has sent more than 14.4 million wreaths to various locations, including national cemeteries and veterans’ memorials in all 50 states and overseas.


