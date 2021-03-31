The Minnesota Senate this week approved a series of bills to support kids, families, and teachers as they attempt to recover from learning loss suffered during Governor Walz’s COVID-19-related school closures.
The bills would provide an accurate measure of how COVID-19 has affected student progress by requiring all students to be administered the annual Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments (MCAs); give students an opportunity to regain lost ground by pausing the creation and implementation of new educational standards; address teacher shortages by opening the door to more qualified substitutes, and ease budget pressures by granting local schools more flexibility.
“Our students have really suffered over the past year,” said Senator Justin Eichorn (R-Grand Rapids). “These bills help give our schools the flexibility and guidance necessary to help our students recover from the learning loss of the past year. We need to do everything we can to support our students and give them the best opportunity to succeed.”
Senate File 628 will guarantee that families, teachers, and policymakers have an accurate measure of student regression from Covid-19 by requiring the Department of Education (MDE) to administer statewide MCAs during the spring of 2021, regardless of whether students are participating in distance, hybrid, or in-person learning. MCAs are the state’s only objective, statewide measure of student progress in core academic subjects. The assessments were canceled last year.
Senate File 438 allows students, families, teachers, and the Minnesota Department of Education to focus all their effort and energy on recovering from COVID-19 by suspending, until 2023, the development or implementation of any new state-mandated academic standards.
Senate File 710 grants school districts with the authority, for this school year only, to redirect any reserved or restricted revenue to another purpose. The relaxed restrictions will give school districts more flexibility to manage potential budget pressures.
Senate File 819 addresses the shortage of substitute teachers for Minnesota schools by widening the pool of qualified applicants for “short-call” substitute teachers. Teacher shortages have been an issue, particularly for rural communities, even prior to the onset of COVID-19. The gap has been exacerbated by quarantines and other health-related absences, threatening schools’ ability to offer in-person instruction.
There is widespread agreement about the impact distance learning is having on students. UNICEF has warned of a ‘lost generation’ and found school closures are ineffective; the Sahan Journal found the pandemic has had a “devastating” impact on communities of color in St. Paul Public Schools; NPR reported on the mental health crisis that has intensified due to the pandemic, and CBS reported on a U.K. education watchdog that found kids have seriously regressed due to Covid-19.
