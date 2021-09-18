The search for Sasquatch continues as the Minnesota Bigfoot Conference comes to Grand Rapids this October.
The conference is hosted by the Minnesota Sasquatch Research Team and will be held at the Timberlake Lodge and Hotel on Saturday, Oct. 2.
Abe Del Rio, director of the Minnesota Sasquatch Research Team, said the event will be a great way to learn more about the mysterious creatures.
“It’s going to be a family fun event,” Del Rio said. “This is something a lot of people have already experienced. Bigfoot is real. There are sightings every year.”
Del Rio resides in Forest Lake, Minn. and first became interested in Bigfoot as a child when he would visit Como Zoo in St. Paul. He became fascinated with the gorilla exhibit and how the animal closely resembled people.
As he grew up, he would hear about Bigfoot sightings in the newspaper or on news broadcasts. He began to do his own research on the subject.
What began as a few simple questions grew into an area of study he’s deeply passionate about. He now estimates there are approximately 1,000 bigfoot creatures roaming the forests of Minnesota.
Del Rio has been researching Sasquatches for more than two decades. He started the Minnesota Bigfoot Research Team in 2000 and hosted the inaugural Minnesota Bigfoot Conference in Grand Rapids last year.
This year’s conference will feature four speakers, each an expert in the field of Bigfoot research and cryptozoology.
Speakers include: Dr. Jeff Meldrum, professor of anatomy & anthropology at Idaho State University; Cliff Barackman of Animal Planet’s Finding Bigfoot; Russ Acord of Travel Channel’s Expedition Bigfoot; and Doug Hajicek of History’s Monsterquest.
Doors open on Saturday’s conference with a town hall meeting at 8:30 a.m. Attendees are invited to share their stories and encounters with Bigfoot. Speakers begin at 10 a.m.
The conference will include an auction and raffle drawings.
Those hoping to see a Sasquatch in its natural environment can purchase the 3-day VIP package. The VIP package will give attendees the undisclosed location of the Friday evening speaker dinner and an invitation to a night hike through a secret location in the forest that is known for Bigfoot activity.
“You can come and be a part of history or stay in the mystery,” Del Rio said.
General admission advance tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children ages 5-18.
Tickets can be purchased the day of the conference. $40 for adults and $25 for children ages 5-18. Admission for children ages 5-and-under is free.
The 3-Day VIP Package is $250.
Tickets can be purchased online by visiting the Minnesota Bigfoot Conference Facebook Page.
