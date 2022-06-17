Seed Art Take and Create Art Kits

The Arrowhead Library System (ALS) will be providing Seed Art Take & Create Art Kits to member public libraries to distribute July 7-21, 2022. These kits have been designed by COMPAS Teaching Artist Anne McFaul Reid. Think of a moment that you want to remember in a special way forever. Now, try and visualize that in seeds! Seed art is a creative and original way to capture a moment. Participants will learn to transfer and/or draw an image and then, using seeds of various sizes and colors, arrange and glue them on a flat surface to make that image come alive. Kits will be distributed at the following area public libraries and ALS outreach locations:
- Grand Rapids Area Library
This is an all-ages program – younger children may need extra assistance. Please note each location has a limited number of kits - feel free to contact your local library for more information. An accompanying online video with Anne will be available for any new artists who want to watch and learn more.
This program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. To learn more about Arrowhead Legacy Events, please see our calendar at www.alslib.info or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/alslibinfo.
