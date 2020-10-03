Community education leaders participated in this week’s Itasca County Public Health briefing on COVID-19 Thursday, October 1. This week’s briefing focused activities for adults and children this fall.
Community Ed
Melanie DeBay, community education director, Independent School District 318, discussed both in-person and online learning opportunities that will be available this fall for the community. Some of these events include:
Pumpkin Pick Up night in Coleraine on Oct. 5 and in Deer River Oct. 22. Families will be able to pick up free pumpkins and decorating kits.
Grand Rapids Area Library will have at-home art kits that can be picked up Oct. 5 and 6. Families can follow along with an instructor on Oct. 7 virtually. These kits will continue to be available through November and December.
Creatures of the Night at the Edge of the Wilderness family center in Marcel will take place Oct. This is an outdoor event.
Costume party at Children’s Discovery Museum on Oct. 24
Scarecrow making in Bigfork on Oct. 28.
Star watching outside with Mike Lynch at the Coleraine golf course on Nov. 5.
Families Create is offered every second Saturday with the Macrostie Art Center.
Dreams Come True Dance will be offering Sensory Saturdays on the first Saturday of the month.
DeBay listed many other opportunities for both children and adults. While there are in-person classes available, there are also plenty of online options still being offered. For the in-person classes, class size is limited and registration is required. Registration is available online at getlearning.org or by calling 218-327-5730.
“We want to thank the community for trusting us with your needs for enrichment, connection and learning,” said DeBay. “We are putting health and safety as our top priority.”
YMCA
Director of Mission Advancement for the Itasca Family YMCA Joni Namyst explained that all areas of the YMCA are open except for the saunas. Reservations are recommended for activities in the studio rooms or for swimming classes. The current hours are 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday - Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Beginning Nov. 7, Saturday hours will be expanding and the YMCA will open on Sundays.
Youth sports are available at the YMCA. Soccer and flag football will be wrapping up this week, while floor hockey, swim team and swim lesson registration open this week. Upcoming youth activities include pond hockey, basketball, cheerleading, dodge ball, babysitting classes, and more.
For more information on activities at the Itasca Family YMCA, or membership information, visit ymcaitasca.org, call 218-327-1161 or find them on Facebook.
Sports
Dan Mell, activities director and dean of students, Independent School District 316 reported that as fall sports head into section playoffs, the MSHSL will have to look at how winter sports will handle tournaments and how indoor sports will look.
Football and volleyball recently started in Minnesota and Mell commented on the excitement he’s seen from the students in these sports.
“The kids just want to get out and move and play and have fun,” said Mell. He continued, “They are all really resilient with wearing their mask to practice, away from practice and things like that. It’s great to see they’re just wanting to get out there. It’s an exciting time to be an activities director.”
Mell later addressed questions regarding parents being able to watch volleyball games in person. There is a petition currently circulating that asks the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) to allow parents into volleyball games. Because football games are outdoors, fans have been able to watch the games in person. On the other hand, with volleyball being played indoors, Mell stated that allowing fans would not be a viable option. He commented on the importance of limiting large gatherings to reduce the spread of COVID-19 because if schools have to adopt distance-learning, then all activities will have to end.
Positivity
Heather Schjenken, STEP coalition coordinator and Deer River Campus Life coordinator was asked to discuss resiliency and positivity during these times. Schjenken acknowledged that being positive is sometimes easier said than done. She then discussed a framework that looks at the science of being positive.
“It allows you to be this active participant in how you choose to see things and how you choose to be positive,” said Schjenken.
Rather than telling someone to just be positive, this framework encourages individuals to choose to see the good on their own.
“Just remember the phrase, ‘see the good,’” stated Schjenken. “Because I know that’s something I do both professionally and personally is ‘see the good.’ When things aren’t always going the way we want them to, we can take that little phrase and work that.”
Schjenken also addressed the resiliency of area students later in the conversation.
“Students are adapting and that’s what I love about kids. All of us who work with kids know that they are the most adaptable beings out there,” Schjenken commented. She added, “Kids just constantly impress me.”
