With just a little over seven days left in the Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless Ninth Annual Food Shelf Challenge Grant, the Food Shelf at Second Harvest is far from reaching it’s $5,000 goal. Donations must be made by July 31 to the Food Shelf at Second Harvest to be included in the Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless Summer Challenge Grant.
The Food Shelf at Second Harvest distributes food to over 500 households every month. In 2022 alone, to date, the Food Shelf at Second Harvest distributed over 280,000 pounds - that’s 140 tons - of food to people in need from Grand Rapids and the surrounding area.
“It is a real challenge to keep the shelves full when there is such a need every month,” says Susan Estee, Executive Director of Second Harvest. “Typically, donations are up during the holiday season, but resources dwindle in the winter, spring and summer and with kids being out of school the need for food increases tremendously during the summer months”. The impact of even a small donation is significant, not only because of the Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless Summer Challenge allocation of up to $4,000, but because for every dollar donated, Second Harvest can provide up to four meals to people in need. People are skipping meals and making difficult choices between buying food or paying for other necessities like rent, utilities or medical care.
People like Kathy, a food shelf participant, who said “I work really hard to support myself and my kids, but I just don’t make enough to make ends meet. The food shelf helps me feed the kids when money is tight”. Kathy is just one example of the many local families who are assisted by the food shelf. Second Harvest gives her a hand up so she can feed the kids, get herself to work and keep moving forward in her life.
Donations of funds to the Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless Summer Challenge Grant stay right here and directly help the Food Shelf at Second Harvest serve people from the communities of Balsam, Blackberry, Bovey, Calumet, Cohasset, Coleraine, Grand Rapids, LaPrairie, Marble, Taconite, Warba and the nearby townships.
The deadline for the Open Your Heart Challenge is July 31. To make your donation go further by helping us earn up to $4,000 additional dollars there are three easy ways you can designate your dollars to the Open Your Heart Challenge:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.