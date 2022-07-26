With just a little over seven days left in the Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless Ninth Annual Food Shelf Challenge Grant, the Food Shelf at Second Harvest is far from reaching it’s $5,000 goal.  Donations must be made by July 31 to the Food Shelf at Second Harvest to be included in the Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless Summer Challenge Grant.     

The Food Shelf at Second Harvest distributes food to over 500 households every month.  In 2022 alone, to date, the Food Shelf at Second Harvest distributed over 280,000 pounds - that’s 140 tons - of food to people in need from Grand Rapids and the surrounding area. 

