Second Harvest North Central Food Bank will host its 12th Annual Chef’s Gala on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 6:30pm, as a live virtual event.
During the LIVE event four Celebrity Chefs; two from Itasca County and two from Crow Wing County, will join the audience virtually from the kitchen at Second Harvest in Grand Rapids and the kitchen at Central Lakes College in Brainerd where they will each be cooking a meal.
MC’s, Aaron Brown and Charles Marohn will be onsite at each location engaging with chefs. The audience can engage with the Celebrity Chefs by voting for them with a gift to Second Harvest and by utilizing the chat feature on the event platform. The Celebrity Chef who receives the most votes, essentially raising the most funds throughout the evening, will be named the 2022 Celebrity Chef of the Year. That is right, the ultimate decision is up to our audience.
Tickets are FREE but are required to attend the event.
Information about the event and tickets can be found at: onecau.se/_dS8 or contact Second Harvest’s Development Director at 218.999.4135.
About Second Harvest North Central Food Bank
Second Harvest North Central Food Bank’s mission is to engage the community to end hunger. Second Harvest North Central Food Bank provides food for the hungry in their region. Through their network of local member agencies and their direct service programs, thousands of people receive a hot meal or groceries to help them get by. For more information on Second Harvest, their member services, their programs or how to help view their website at www.secondharvestncfb.com or contact them at 218-326-4420.
