Second Harvest Chef’s Gala has gone virtual for 2021

Second Harvest North Central Food Bank will host its 11th Annual Chef’s Gala on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:30 p.m., as a live virtual event.
During the LIVE event four Celebrity Chefs; Megan Kellin, Katie Benes, Dr. Chris Reilly and Jim Hoolihan, will join the audience virtually from their home kitchens where they will be cooking a meal using food typically available in a local food shelf.
Professional Chefs will be on the Reif Center Stage watching and judging their cooking techniques. The audience, at home, can engage with the Celebrity Chefs by voting for them with a gift to Second Harvest. The Celebrity Chef who receives the most votes, essentially raising the most funds throughout the evening, will be named the 2021 Celebrity Chef of the Year. That is right, the ultimate decision is up to our audience.
As an additional option to the event, as a way to give back to our community, individuals can preorder a take-out meal, from a special Gala Menu that has been designed by our Premier Chefs. Forest Lake Restaurant, Pickled Loon Saloon, Sweet Amelia’s Cupcakery and Timberlake Lodge Restaurant are represented on this menu and have supported the Chef’s Gala through the donation of food, time and volunteers for many years. Meals should be ordered directly from the restaurant(s) of your choosing.
Tickets are required to attend the event but because of sponsors like Paul Bunyan Communications and Super One Foods tickets are free.
Information about the event, menu options and tickets can be found at: https://one.bidpal.net/chefsgala or contact Second Harvest’s Development Director at 218-999-4135.
