With the best days of summer now firmly in the rear-view mirror, fall colors in northern Minnesota are starting to appear.
In the greater Grand Rapids area, the best time to view autumn colors is mid-September to early October, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
As of this week, trees and shrubs in most areas of northern Minnesota are displaying 25-50 percent fall color, with a few areas in the far-northern reaches approaching peak fall color.
Recent bouts of much-needed rain have helped revive fall wildflowers, shrubs, and understory trees, enhancing fall color throughout the state. To get the best views of the season’s display, seek out higher elevations, such as ridge tops, hills, and bluffs.
Four main groups of biochemicals are responsible for the various colors that emerge each fall. They include: chlorophyll, carotenoids, anthocyanins, and tannins.
The green color on most plant leaves throughout the spring and summer is caused by a pigment called chlorophyll. Chlorophyll is one of several pigments that gather energy from sunlight in the process of photosynthesis. As the days shorten and temperatures get cooler, chlorophyll is broken down faster than it's produced. The majority of the nitrogen migrates back to the twigs, where it is stored for next year's new growth.
Yellows and oranges are a result carotenoid compounds. These compounds are present throughout the growing season, but are only revealed when chlorophyll breaks down.
According to the DNR’s website, colors are more pronounced when the fall weather has warm, sunny days with cool nights.
Reds and purples in leaves are caused by anthocyanins. Many factors contribute to the colors produced, including pH (acidity or alkalinity) of the cell sap in the leaves.
Oak trees often don’t add much color to forests in the fall. They often turn brown, thanks to compounds called tannins. Tannins are revealed when both chlorophyll and carotenoids break down in leaves. While some oaks do produce a light red or pink color in the fall, Minnesota’s native bur oak do not.
For more information on seasonal colors, visit the DNR’s fall color finder webpage at https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/fall_colors/index.html.
