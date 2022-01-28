No, not movie stars.
A reader writes: How do scientists know how old stars are? Isn’t it mostly just guesswork?
Thousands of stars are visible on a crisp clear Minnesota winter night. Except for brightness, they all look pretty much the same. Consider the star constellation Pleiades, one of the most recognized features of the night sky. They are a family of stars sharing the same birthplace. There are hundreds of stars in Pleiades, but we can see only a few without a telescope. It is also a relatively young group at about one or two hundred million years old. They are not all the same. They vary widely in size and brightness and color. They were birthed at the same approximate time (cosmologically speaking) but are aging at vastly different rates. Some are already ‘old’ and some are just beginning their existence. How is that possible?”
Live fast, die young is more than just a human platitude. It applies equally to stars. Basic physics predicts, and observation confirms, that the more massive a star, the faster it will ‘burn’, and the sooner it will expire. The raging nuclear fires inside massive stars burn through hydrogen and helium at a ferocious rate, while low mass stars just sputter along. The mass of a star turns out to be the primary factor in determining its eventual fate. We don’t need a crystal ball to determine that; we just need mathematics.
So looking at Pleiades, we do not see just a bunch of young stars hanging out. The most massive and brightest members are already approaching the ends of their lives after only a few tens of millions of years. The more moderate sized, similar to our sun, have another 8-10 billions years to go. And dwarf red stars, which are invisible to the naked eye, are barely infants and could exist 20 or more billion years. These different lifespans are determined by the original mass of the star.
That is all well and good but then how do we determine a star’s mass? The color of a star (yes stars do have different colors) is indicative of its temperature. Temperature is indicative of its mass. We can take a piece of iron and heat it up with a torch. At first it will glow a dull red, then transition into yellow, then white. Each represents increased heat. Stars are the same. Dull red is the coolest, bright white the hottest. The nuclear furnace at its core generates the heat of a star. The more fuel (mass) and pressure it has, the greater the heat. So when we look at a star somewhere during its average lifetime (not at birth or not near death), the color indicates how massive it is.
Most stars begin their existence composed of mostly of hydrogen and helium, the simplest elements. As they age they produce more and more ‘ash’, which are heavier elements, at approximately the same rate. So the percent of the heavier elements in a star is another indicator of how long it has been ‘burning’. Stars recently formed would have lower percentages of the heavier elements. Scientists can determine the composition of stars by analyzing their spectrums. (The spray of colors of white light separated through a prism.) Different elements present within each star will produce a unique ‘fingerprint’ in its spectrum. Another age indicator is the star’s rotation rate. Young stars tend to rotate faster than middle aged or old stars. So to determine the age of a normal star, astronomers only need a few pieces of information. Its color, which will determine its temperature and mass. Its spectrum, which will determine its composition, and its rotational speed. For any one individual star, there is a fairly wide margin of error. But if the process is applied to a wide variety of stars and similar results are obtained, then the likelihood of coincidence and unacceptable error is greatly reduced.
The Pleiades are such a prominent group of stars that practically every culture developed a story to explain them. The ancient Sumerians identified the seven major stars of Pleiades as seven divine beings. In Egyptian mythology Pleiades was a herd of divine cattle providing milk for those who worshiped them. In Greek mythology they were the daughters of the god Atlas. In Hindu mythology Pleiades represents anger and obstinacy. In Hebrew mythology they were examples of divine power. In Cherokee mythology they represent seven dancing boys. In Norse mythology they were a hen with chicks, and in Japan the Pleiades are still known as Subaru (coming together). Who would have guessed that the Creator would name a star cluster after a car manufacturer?
