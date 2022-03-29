Schultz running for U.S. Congress - District 8

Jen Schultz, current MN House 7A Representative, announced her candidacy for the U.S. House of Representatives in Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District. She will be seeking endorsement from the district’s DFL Party this spring.
Schultz has been approached by many people throughout the Eighth District to run for Congress and represent them in Washington, D.C. Their message is clear: the Eighth needs someone who will work for everyone in the district and who will fight for those who have been struggling to make ends meet.
“I’m running because I believe in the Minnesota values of hard work, decency, and fairness,” said Schultz. “I believe everyone in our district deserves access to good jobs, affordable healthcare, the best education, and the ability to afford a good life for their family. We need someone in Congress to fight for all of us, not just some of us.”
Former Congressman Rick Nolan, who is endorsing Schultz, stated, “People need a clear choice this November, and Jen brings the passion, experience, and commitment that Minnesota needs. Stauber votes against everything we care about. He says no to investments our region relies on. Schultz will work hard so we all do better.”
Building on her legislative successes at the State Capitol, Schultz will work to make quality education more affordable and accessible, reduce the cost of healthcare and prescription drugs, invest in broadband and other essential infrastructure projects, increase economic development and support jobs in our region, improve affordable housing and food security, and address the impacts of a changing climate. Above all, Schultz is interested in making sure Minnesota families are able to afford their lives and build a better future.
Beth McCuskey, President of the Duluth Central Labor Body, said, “Schultz has been a strong advocate for workers, with a 100% AFL-CIO voting record. Unlike Stauber, who votes against labor, Schultz has been fighting for workers her entire career. Schultz was instrumental in helping bring significant state and federal investments to northeast Minnesota, such as funding for the new Duluth medical district, University of Minnesota building projects, Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, and local projects for the City of Duluth. Equally important for a legislator, Schultz has a reputation of working across the aisle and with stakeholders to get things done.”
Schultz noted the frustration voiced by many in the district who criticize the lack of leadership and tangible results from our current U.S. Representative and his votes that run counter to our needs and undermine our Democracy. “We can do better,” said Schultz. “I’ve spent eight years in the Minnesota House with a track record of getting results with members from both parties. I am a better choice for Congress than Pete Stauber who votes against us. Stauber has repeatedly voted no to jobs, families, workers, women, and kids. He voted against the infrastructure investments we need. It’s unacceptable.”
Schultz concluded by saying, “What we need in Washington are the type of Minnesota values that will get results for all of us. I look forward to earning the support of people across the 8th District.”
Schultz, who holds a Ph.D. in economics and is a professor at the University of Minnesota Duluth, lives in Duluth with her husband and two sons. She is currently serving her fourth term representing District 7A in the MN House, where she’s known for her ability to find common ground to help improve the lives of her constituents and all Minnesotans.
During her legislative career, Schultz has championed and passed bills increasing access to affordable health coverage, closing corporate tax loopholes, protecting the elderly in long-term care facilities, increasing wages for personal care assistants, reducing the cost of prescription drugs, investing in home- and community-based services, expanding age-friendly communities, and funding historic health and human services bills with bipartisan support.
Schultz currently serves as Chair of House Human Services Finance & Policy Committee where she has advanced measures to improve access to affordable healthcare and reduce prescription drug prices. She is also a Commissioner on the Great Lakes Commission where she has advocated for the protection of the Great Lakes, climate resilience, restoration of habitat, and sensible economic development.
