At the regular meeting of the ISD 318 school board, former Grand Rapids High School (GRHS) Principal Mark Schroeder was approved to serve as an interim school board director. Schroeder’s appointment as interim board member will run until the Nov. 2 special election which is being held to fill the vacancy left by Sue Zeige’s June resignation.
“Mark will bring a lot of experience to the table. We know he will be able to get up to speed quickly and ably represent our stakeholders. He understands our students, our staff, and our community. Mark’s knowledge of the district is especially important since this is only a two-month appointment,” said School Board Chair Malissa Bahr.
Schroeder has worked within the ISD 318 district for many years. Starting as a science teacher at GRHS, he also served as principal of Bigfork School and then as principal of GRHS. Schroeder was chosen as the Northeast Division’s High School Principal of the Year in his last year at GRHS by the Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals.
The board will formally seat Schroeder as interim board member at the Sept. 7 school board meeting that follows a 30-day waiting period required by state statute. For more information on the school board vacancy and special election, visit the school district website at www.isd318.org/Page/558.
See isd 318, page 8
ISD 318
from page 1
During the Highest Student Achievement portion of the meeting, the school board recognized the GRHS baseball and track and field teams.
Activities Director Anne Campbell stated, “Thank you for recognizing some of our incredible spring student athletes for Highest Student Achievement tonight. These young adults are committed to being the best students and the best athletes that they can be. And they represent our community, our school, our district with class.”
Varsity Head Coach of the GRHS Baseball Bill Kinnunen team was awarded Section AAA Coach of the Year. He spoke about how different the past school year was with COVID-19 and how that affected the team.
“But the kids stuck together and worked, and did what we asked of them,” said Kinnunen. He continued, “They all had a common goal of getting to Target Field at the end of the year and they decided that on the first day of practice in the arena. They did an outstanding job.”
The team won the Section AAA title and finished second at the state tournament.
“Coming into this year it was a different mindset of getting the kids back in and focused. It takes a lot to get that skill development back up, so kudos to that baseball team,” added Darrin Hofstad, varsity head coach for the GRHS Boys Track and Field team.
Boys Track and Field was able to compete at the state tournament after being chosen for the wild card slot. They finished fifth overall in the state of Minnesota as a team.
“That is the highest place finish we’ve ever had,” Hofstad noted. “So really proud of those kids for really stepping up to the plate.”
Ken DeCoster, principal of the Alternative Learning Center (ALC), provided a Principal Report for the board.
Board members approved the meeting’s consent agenda including the following staffing changes: Shauna Ahonen, Food & Nutrition Secretary replacement hire; Eric Anderson, JV Boys Soccer Coach replacement hire; Lauren Bird, Elementary Music Teacher replacement hire; Zach Erickson, Teacher replacement hire; Diane Heinzer, Food & Nutrition Secretary termination; Doug Jensen, Lacrosse Coach resignation; Tammy Moore, bus driver resignation; Rachel Newman, Teacher replacement hire; Lori Ogle, Food & Nutrition resignation; Janine Pehrson, Activities Secretary replacement hire; and Meg Rahn, Volleyball Coach resignation.
Other business
Board members took action on many other items during Monday’s meeting including the following:
• Approved minutes of the June 21, 2021 Regular Meeting.
• Approved minutes of the June 24, 2021 Special Meeting.
• Approved June 2021 claims in the amount of $6,577,052.01.
• Approved a lease agreement with the city of Grand Rapids for the Bob Streetar Baseball Field and Grand Rapids Sports Complex.
• Approved a lease agreement with the city of Grand Rapids for use of the IRA Civic Center.
• Scheduled the Canvassing Meeting and appoint two School Board members to the Canvassing Board. Board members Pat Medure and Ben Hawkins volunteered to be appointed. The canvassing meeting was set for Monday, November 8, 2021.
• Approved a 10-year Long-Term Facilities Maintenance Plan.
• Approved a resolution declaring the official intent of the School District to reimburse certain expenditures from the proceeds of the bonds issued by the School District.
• Approved the Invest Early services agreement.
• Approved the Daycare-Senior Center Use Contract with the city of Cohasset.
• Approved a Party Wall Agreement with the city of Cohasset.
• Approved a resolution for membership in the Minnesota State High School League.
• Accepted first reading of policy 418 Drug-Free Workplace / Drug-Free School and 417 Chemical Use and Abuse.
• Approved the 2021-22 School Resource Officer Agreement.
• Approve consulting proposals from unTapped and Team Works for strategic planning using COVID funding budgeted for planning
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.