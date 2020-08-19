Sean Lewis with ICS Consulting provided an update to board members regarding the progress of the Grand Rapids and Cohasset elementary school facilities.
“We are at the one-yard line,” said Lewis. “We are positioned well. And we will not be kicking a field goal, we will be scoring a touchdown.”
All projects are on schedule and within budget for the East and West Grand Rapids Elementary School, and the Cohasset Elementary School renovations.
Final paving will be taking place this week at all three schools. The East elementary school will have final cleaning and furniture set up this week. The West Grand Rapids Elementary School is having flooring finished, as well as final cleaning and the set up of furniture. The same is true for Cohasset Elementary school. Additionally, the Cohasset site will have many details finished and inspections completed this week and next week. The building will be ready for staff next week.
Lewis addressed concerns regarding the progress of the Cohasset site.
“We will be ready and we will be done in time,” Lewis stated.
Superintendent Report
Superintendent Matt Grose reported to the school board that registration for ISD 318 students to select either in-person or distance learning had closed Sunday. Close to 85% of students registered, a number Grose was pleased with. The remaining students who did not register will be considered in the in-person learning classrooms until the school can get in contact with the families.
Grose stated the middle and high school students in Grand Rapids and Bigfork who are registered for distance learning will be grouped together in online classrooms. In the elementary schools, 225 K-5 students registered to learn at home, according to Grose. This number was compared to the size of Cohasset Elementary School.
ISD 318 will announce a final decision regarding the opening of school this Friday, August 21. Grose stated he is hopeful that the decision will remain the same and the schools will be able to open to in-person learning for all grades as the rate of COVID-19 cases in the county decrease.
Other business
The meeting’s consent agenda was approved with the following staffing changes: Kimberly Carlstrom, Teacher replacement hire; Elizabeth Cherne, Student Information and Services Clerk replacement hire; Nicholas Farber, teacher replacement transfer hire; Michelle Johnson, teacher replacement hire; Sally Niemi, ESP retirement; Angela Ogilvie, teacher replacement transfer hire; Cathy Peck-Burley, teacher replacement transfer hire; Tracy Rabbers, teacher replacement hire; Nicholas Rae, Routing Specialist replacement hire; Alexa Schaar, teacher replacement hire; and David Schminkey, custodian resignation.
Board members took action on the following items:
Approved minutes of July 13, 2020 school board meeting.
Approved minutes of August 6, 2020 special school board meeting
Approved July 2020 claims in the amount of $13,633,416.27.
Approved the 2019-2021 negotiated settlement between ISD 318 and Bus Driver Unit.
Approved permission to add temporary custodial support positions.
Approved permission to post a 3rd-grade teacher position.
Approved a resolution relating to the election of School Board members and calling the school district general election.
Approved a fund transfer from Fund 6, LTFM Fund Balance Account, to Fund 6, Restricted Fund Balance Account 464.
Approved the 2020-21 ISD 318 handbooks for Grand Rapids High School, Bigfork High School, Robert J. Elkington Middle School, elementary schools, ISD 318 Coach and Advisor, ISD 318 Employee, 1:1 Digital Student Learning Initiative, early childhood programs, and special education paraprofessionals.
Accepted the first reading of policy 808 COVID-19 Face Covering.
Accepted second reading and approved policy 421 Gifts to Employees, policy 506 Student Discipline, policy 510 School Activities, policy 720 Vending Machines, and policy 802 Disposition of Obsolete Equipment and Material.
Approved a contract for deaf or hard of hearing instruction for the 2020-21 school year.
