The Independent School District (ISD) 318 school board met for their first regular meeting of the year on Jan. 9, 2023.
The board started the meeting with the election of the 2023 board officers. First, Mark Schroeder was elected as the chairperson.
“I’d like to add a special note of thanks to Malissa Bahr who has very capably served as our board chair for quite a number of months now,” said board member David Marty.
“It’s been fun,” said Malissa Bahr. “I’ve learned a lot.”
David Marty was elected as Board Clerk. Ben Hawkins was elected as Board Treasurer. Lastly, Julie Rassmussen, confidential assistant to the Superintendent and school board, was designated as Deputy Clerk.
Principal Darrin Hofstad provided an update on Grand Rapids High School. In his report he shared the high school recently implemented vape detectors in the bathrooms.
“Vape detectors are little devices that are put up in our bathrooms,” said Hofstad.
Hofstad said the use of vape products is on the rise and that the detectors will help the school get more answers about how often it is being used in the school. He added that in a recent survey, 24% of students said they had tried nicotine vape or marijuana vape in the past year. The detectors have only been up for about a week. In one day, there were 30 notifications of use. Hofstad pointed out that 30 may seem like a large number, but that is out of 1,200 students.
“That’s something we can manage,” Hofstad said. “That’s something we can deal with.”
Board member Pat Medure said he was happy to hear that the use of vape products may not be as high as people may think. Hofstad said there are many reasons as to why a student may be using a vape product.
“Each one of those circumstances tells a story,” said Hofstad.
The school works with community health organizations to help students if they are dealing with addiction or mental health struggles. Hofstad concluded by saying this will help the school move forward on prevention work.
Sean Lewis provided a district facilities update and asked for approval of the Southwest School project contracts. The board approved the contracts.
In other business, the board took action on the following agenda items:
Approved the School Board 2023 meeting calendar.
Approved the calendar of Indicator Reports for 2023.
Approved board payment rates for 2023. Board members are paid $2,500 for the 19 meetings. The board chair is paid $2,925.
Approved board committee assignments for 2023.
Approved designated financial institutions for school funds.
Approved certification of Chief Financial Officer as Kara Lundin, business manager.
Designated the Grand Rapids Herald-Review as the official newspaper.
Designated KOZY/KMFY/KBAJ as the official radio station.
Designated the bulletin board inside the main doors of the Administrative Services Building as the official ISD 318 posting site.
Selected school district’s legal counsel and name authorized contacts to Kennedy & Graven, Chartered; Ratwik, Roszak, & Maloney, P.A.; and Colosimo, Patchin & Kearney, Ltd.
Approved minutes of the December 19, 2022 regular school board meeting.
Approved minutes of December 28, 2022 special school board meeting.
Accepted first reading of the following policies: 208 Development, Adoption, and Implementation of Policies; 416 Drug and Alcohol Testing; and 515 Protection and Privacy of Pupil Records.
Approved 2023 Range Association of Municipalities & Schools (RAMS) membership
The board also approved the meeting’s consent agenda including for the following staffing changes: Trena Badilla, ESP resignation; Caden Kallinen, Bigfork Junior High Boys Basketball Coach replacement hire; John Maki, Custodian replacement hire; Robert Miller, Bus Driver replacement hire; Eric Northard, Teacher retirement; Alan Rassier, Custodian resignation; Elizabeth Rohling, Teacher retirement; and Jeffrey Spaeth, Teacher retirement.
The next school board open forum and work session will be held January 23 at 6 p.m. in the Admin Board room. A regular meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m.
