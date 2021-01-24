Scholarships available for ALL students beginning February 1

Anyone interested in pursuing their education during the 2021-2022 school year is encouraged to apply for scholarships through the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation. Grand Rapids Community Foundation Executive Director, Susan Lynch, stated, “We have approximately 146 scholarships valued at approximately $170,000 to award in scholarships and applying is easy. You can go to our website www.gracf.org and click Apply for Scholarships.”
All students, both traditional and nontraditional, are encouraged to apply as there is a wide variety of scholarships available: academic, vocational, technical, certifications. The application period runs from February 1, 2021 to March, 1, 2021. Apply now!
The Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation has been connecting donors’ charitable intentions to community needs for over 25 years to make our Greater Itasca Area – and the world – a better place to live. We invite you to become part of the good work we do, and to include us in the conversation with your financial or estate planner. What is your legacy? For more information, visit our website atwww.gracf.org or schedule a visit by calling (218) 999-9100.
