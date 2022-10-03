Scholarship honors a Grand Rapids school administrator’s courage

Class of 1966 classmates: Bill Lindberg, Nancy Arnhold, Rick Blake and Rick Gould.

In spring 2022, the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation highlighted one of their funds, the Forrest Willey Memorial Scholarship Fund. At that time, the Forrest Willey Scholarship Fund had a balance of around $7000. The fund awarded three $500 scholarships in 2022: two to students at the Grand Rapids High School (GRHS) and one to a student at Northern Lights Community School. Since that time, there has been over $32,800 in donations to the Forrest Willey Scholarship Fund from a variety of donors, including Grand Rapids High School alumni classes, individuals and organizations. These donations were put into an endowment, which will allow the funds to continue to grow and be available to offer scholarships far into the future. With this increase in donations, the fund advisors for this scholarship plan to help more young people next year by giving out three $1,000 scholarships.

Oct. 5, 2022, marks the 56th anniversary of the school shooting that ended up taking Mr. Forrest Willey’s life. This school shooting on Oct. 5, 1966, was one of the first, if not the first school shooting in Minnesota. It was 33 years before the shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado.

