The Friends of Brad Memorial Foundation (FOBMF) announces its annual music scholarship opportunity. Two $1000 scholarships are available for students in rural Northeastern Minnesota who plan to pursue music in college.
“Artists, creatives, and music-makers occupy a unique and critical space in our lives. They enrich our world. They make life more interesting, ” says Troy Rogers, FOBMF president. “We want to encourage young people to pursue their passions for music.”
The FOBMF was created in 2010 to honor the memory of Bradley Edward Rozman, a percussionist and native of Virginia, MN who passed away in 2009. The foundation honors Rozman through its programs that seek to cultivate and celebrate young Minnesota musicians.
The foundation started the BradFest summer music festival in Two Harbors in 2010 and has since hosted fall and winter music events in Virginia and Duluth. Over the past decade, FOBMF has provided more than $18,000 toward scholarships and other programming for young musicians, including scholarships for 21 students from rural Northeastern Minnesota.
The Friends of Brad scholarship is open to graduating high school students who will pursue music in college and reside in Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Lake, or St. Louis (excluding the City of Duluth) Counties.
Applications are due on Monday, May 10, 2021 at 5 p.m. (CDT). More information and an application are available online: www.friendsofbrad.org/scholarships.
Learn more about past scholarship recipients on the website: http://friendsofbrad.org/initiatives/scholarship-recipients/
The Friends of Brad Memorial Foundation
The FOBMF was created to honor the memory of Bradley Edward Rozman. The foundation administers a number of programs aimed towards this goal, including the music events BradFest and BradtoberFest. For more information, contact info@friendsofbrad.org or visit http://www.friendsofbrad.org.
Bradley E. Rozman
Brad Rozman lived for music. He discovered a love for drumming at a young age and pursued this passion with vigor for the rest of his life. In the early days, he formed garage bands with musician friends and led the drumline in the Virginia High School marching band. After high school, he went on to study percussion performance at St. Cloud State University and the University of Illinois-Urbana. When he returned to Minnesota after graduate school, Brad became involved in many music-making endeavors in the Duluth area, most notably as drummer for the bands High Volt Rustler and Equal Exchange.
