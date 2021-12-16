Santa Claus route

The Grand Rapids Fire Department will escort Mr. and Mrs. Claus along the outlined route on Saturday, Dec. 18 from 2 - 4 p.m.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department will be escorting Santa Claus throughout Grand Rapids on Saturday from 2 - 4 p.m.

Santa will be joined by Mrs. Claus atop Fire Engine No. 119 as they travel on a planned route, which will take them to all corners of the city. 

The map above outlines the route the Fire Department will take as it escorts Mr. and Mrs. Claus. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments