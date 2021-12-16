The Grand Rapids Fire Department will be escorting Santa Claus throughout Grand Rapids on Saturday from 2 - 4 p.m.
Santa will be joined by Mrs. Claus atop Fire Engine No. 119 as they travel on a planned route, which will take them to all corners of the city.
The map above outlines the route the Fire Department will take as it escorts Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.