Citizens reported several sightings of Santa Claus in Grand Rapids late last week.
It turns out that Santa Claus was spreading Christmas cheer with the help of the Itasca County Sheriff’s Department and its annual Fill the Boat Holiday Gift Drive on Friday and Saturday at the county courthouse.
Santa and the Sheriff’s Departments were onsite for pictures and collected donations of new and unwrapped gifts for children and senior citizens. Monetary and gift card donations were also accepted for family giving.
Over the course of two days, the Sheriff’s Department filled up their 18-foot boat with toys and other gifts twice.
On Saturday, Deputy Mike Partlow was at the courthouse with Santa and other members of the Sheriff’s Department and Grand Rapids Fire Department.
“It’s always been a great event,” Partlow said.
“We’ve been able to help a lot of families. We had a great turnout today and yesterday.”
At the courthouse, the bespectacled Santa sat in his chair and greeted visitors and listened to requests from kids as they dropped off donations. The Fire Department also had their ladder truck parked nearby for viewing. The Grinch also made an appearance at the event.
With Christmas fast approaching, the cold weather didn’t deter the Asplund family from visiting Santa Claus. Brielle, Elliot, Alena, and Benjamin all got a chance to visit with Santa Claus and take a picture together.
“We’re glad it went well,” Sheriff’s Deputy Tom Williams said. “We’re happy to hold this event again.”
