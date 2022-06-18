Samuelson seeks election to State Senate (Dist. 6)

Steve Samuelson, of Brainerd, is running for the State Senate District 6 seat which serves much of Crow Wing County, the eastern part of Cass County, and the southwestern part of Itasca County to “provide sensible local representation.”
Born and raised in Brainerd, Samuelson attended parochial and public schools and graduated from Brainerd High School.
“I have the highest regard for teachers and public schools,” says Samuelson. “The current trend that promotes charter schools will weaken the educational excellence that we have so long expected in Minnesota as the foundation of our future community and state.
We are fortunate to have a local community college in Crow Wing County providing secondary academic excellence, and vocational training. I believe our legislature should vigorously support Minnesota’s education system in all capacities.”
Samuelson’s occupational journey has included a long and diverse path of small business, self-employment, and international trades. He started my work career, as a chef. Over the years I was employed by small and large enterprises, where he says he learned the importance of communication and cooperation between employers and employees while trying to meet common goals.
“This helps me understand the need to work across the aisle to achieve success. Small businesses are the largest employers in this geographical area. I was fortunate to travel and work internationally and learned the value of diversity, empathy, and inclusiveness to forge stronger relationships and communities in a larger setting.”
Samuelson believes people should have a common goal of building and maintaining strong, local communities for all of Crow Wing, Cass, and Itasca Counties.”
“I know the complexities of Senate District 6 and would be proud to represent all the citizens of this district, with your confidence and support.”
