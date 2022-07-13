On the evening of Monday, July 11, the Independent School District (ISD) 318 school board met for a workshop to discuss the progress of a draft purchase agreement with Kootasca for Murphy School.
ISD 318 is currently in the process of negotiating a ten-year lease of the former Murphy School with KOOTASCA Community Action.
“KOOTASCA Community Action is a private 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving Itasca and Koochiching Counties in Northern Minnesota,” according to their website. “Founded by local citizens in 1965 to address the root causes and conditions of poverty in our community, KOOTASCA is led by the community it serves and empowers the poor to determine the needs and solutions for our communities.”
Superintendent Matt Grose stated the process is nearly complete, but there have been some hold ups due to legal descriptions because of the changes in the property’s description over the years.
“So this lease is probably 90% of the way there,” said Grose. “Just waiting on the legal description on the purchase agreement and then we should be good to go.”
Grose expects the lease agreement to be completed this August.
Also, on Monday, the Grand Rapids City Council authorized an agreement with SEH Engineering for the drafting of three legal descriptions for the former Murphy Elementary School site in an amount not to exceed $4,200 including expenses and equipment.
