After a long process, the Independent School District (ISD) 318 school board was able to approve the sale of Murphy Elementary School (in northeast Grand Rapids), on Aug. 22. During a regular meeting Monday, the board also heard about big strides made at Cohasset Elementary School in reading and math proficiency levels.
The purchase agreement for the sale of Murphy School was made with KOOTASCA Community Action, Inc.
“KOOTASCA Community Action is a private 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving Itasca and Koochiching Counties in Northern Minnesota,” according to the KOOTASCA website. “Founded by local citizens in 1965 to address the root causes and conditions of poverty in our community, KOOTASCA is led by the community it serves and empowers the poor to determine the needs and solutions for our communities.”
In this agreement, the school district maintained 140-feet of the eastern area of the property which will be available to sell in the future, according to Superintendent Matt Grose. Grose commented on the sale of the school to KOOTASCA.
“I think it’s a good opportunity for us to work with a community partner that is about children and families,” Grose stated.
“And I know that was also, to Mr. Medure’s point earlier, something that was communicated to the public in the process of building the new schools and passing the referendum, that there would be an early childhood presence. And this definitely creates that. Again, the board followed through with what it said it was going to do.”
Board member Pat Medure asked how much money the school district will save with this sale. Grose shared the operation costs for the Murphy School were over $100,000 per year.
“We’re talking 6-figures for sure,” said Grose.
The Boys & Girls Clubs Of Grand Rapids and Greenway are current tenants in the Murphy School building. Grose explained that the Boys and Girls Club will continue in the space and begin looking at other options as needed as they negotiate with KOOTASCA.
“I’m delighted to have really powerful relationships with organizations like KOOTASCA and being able to support Boys and Girls Club at the same time,” said Board Member David Marty. “It’s what a good, responsible school district can and should be doing.”
While specific plans for what the building will be used for by KOOTASCA were not specified, the purchase agreement did state that they may not use the, “property as a public, private, or charter school providing general education instruction for any students that are in kindergarten through twelfth grade unless the school is in conjunction with or consented to by the Seller. Buyer may use the Property for a day care or early childhood programming.”
Next, the board approved a lease agreement with KOOTASCA Community Action, Inc. for use of space at Murphy School. One of the conditions within the sale was that the school district would have a 10 year-lease at no cost to the district.
According to the lease agreement, the leased space, “shall be used solely for the purpose of early childhood special education, early childhood family education, nursing services, general administration and office space”
Cohasset Elementary Update
Principal of Cohasset Elementary Jill Wheelock shared an update on the school and some recent successes seen in a new intervention model used specifically with kindergarten and first grade students during the 2021-22 school year. Some of the major changes were establishing a consistent schedule where the intervention time was the same each day. Additionally all students would receive interventions, but the level of intervention needed would be adjusted based on the student.
“So if you were a student that was already passing standards and you were above where you needed to be, they got what they needed. They got some enrichment work,” explained Wheelock. “The students that were right on the bubble that needed a little bump, worked with a teacher. And then the kids that were really struggling got pulled out with Reading Corps and with Mrs. Adams, our ADSIS (Alternative Delivery of Specialized Instructional Services) teacher.”
Looking at the 2021-22 school year, reading assessments for the kindergarten class came in at 55% proficiency at the beginning of the school year. After the changes to their intervention model, the same students ended their school year at 91% proficiency in reading.
“This is very exciting and hopefully there’s not too much of a summer slide, and there shouldn’t be because this data is pretty strong,” said Wheelock.
Similarly, the first grade class of 2021-22 started the year at 24% proficiency in reading.
“They were very, very behind,” Wheelock commented.
By springtime, the first grade class was at 61% proficiency in reading for a 37% growth.
The school saw similar results in math proficiency as the kindergarten class ended with a 95% proficiency. With the success seen in the kindergarten and first grade classes, Wheelock shared the school will be applying the same method to grades K-5.
“We were consistent. We were always looking at that data every four to six weeks on our progress monitoring graphs. We made sure we were flexible, changing. That schedule was key, like I said and it helped us meet the needs of every single student, not just the struggling kids and that’s really important,” Wheelock added.
Other Business
The school board approved a resolution relating to the election of School Board members and calling the school district general election. The following individuals filed affidavits of candidacy and will be on the ballot for the general election on November 8, 2022: Malissa Bahr, Matt Carlstrom, Abram Daigle, Gabriel David Hager, Simon Jackson, David Marty, Matt Oven, Vienna Price, and Mark Schroeder. Voters will be able to select up to three candidates.
Sean Lewis, with ICS Consulting, provided an update on various ongoing district facility projects.
Additionally, the school board took action on the following agenda items:
• Approved Grand Rapids High School construction documents.
• Approved the minutes of July 18, 2022 regular meeting.
• Approved the minutes of August 15, 2022 regular meeting.
• Approved July 2022 claims in the amount of $6,579,167.38.
• Approved a resolution to accept donations and gifts for April ($14,479.14), May ($29,322.87), and June ($23,666.38) 2022.
• Approved 2022-23 ISD 318 Handbooks: Bigfork High School; Grand Rapids High School; Grand Rapids Area Learning Center; Itaskin Education Center; Robert J. Elkington Middle School; Elementary Schools; ISD 318 Coach & Advisor; ISD 318 Employee; Digital Student Learning Initiative; Early Childhood Programs; and Education Support Paraprofessionals (ESP).
• Approved Teaching & Learning model.
• Accepted first reading of policy 425 Staff Development.
• Approved Independent Provider Application from Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy.
The next ISD 318 school board Open Forum / Work Session will be Sept. 6, 2022 at 6 p.m. in the Admin Board Room with a regular meeting to follow at 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.