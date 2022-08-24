After a long process, the Independent School District (ISD) 318 school board was able to approve the sale of Murphy Elementary School (in northeast Grand Rapids), on Aug. 22. During a regular meeting Monday, the board also heard about big strides made at Cohasset Elementary School in reading and math proficiency levels.

The purchase agreement for the sale of Murphy School was made with KOOTASCA Community Action, Inc.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments