St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church will be offering its first ever Music School, Monday through Thursday, June 14-17, from 9 a.m. - noon.
All students who have completed 3rd through 6th grades are welcome to attend. Students will participate in vocal ensembles, learn handbell and chime techniques and hear presentations from guest musicians on the pipe organ, brass, woodwinds, and string instruments. They will also receive a cool tee-shirt. Snacks will be served each day, with safety protocols in place. The final day (Thursday) will feature a short concert, followed by a picnic.
Cost for the Music School is $20 per student with scholarships available.
Instructors will be Jan Bilden: organist at St. Andrews, Eileen Grosland: retired K12 music teacher, Carmen Jackson: experienced handbell ringer, Sarah Mason: music instructor at Ely Public Schools, and Cheryl Young: retired K-12 music teacher.
Registration deadline is May 28, 2021. Please go to www.saintand.org or call the church office at 326-8508.
