Whatever your age or health condition, there are plenty of ways to add more physical movement to your life. If you’ve fallen out of the habit or you’re just looking to get more active, it’s never too late for exercise to have a positive effect. Beginning as early as our 30’s, muscle tone and bone health both begin to deteriorate simply from the aging process. As more and more birthdays pass, staying fit and active becomes a more important focus for older adults to remain independent as long as possible.
Why it’s important to stay active?
Regular physical activity or exercise helps your brain, heart and lungs stay healthy, and keeps your body strong and limber. Regular exercise can make a big difference in quality of life by improving your mood, boosting your confidence, giving you a sense of achievement, helping you relax and relieve stress, making everyday tasks easier, reducing aches and pains and boosting your energy.
To help older adults regain or maintain their fit and active lifestyle, ElderCircle Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) is hosting the nationally-recognized Stay Active & Independent for Life (SAIL) program at several Itasca-area locations. Replacing the “Bone Builders” exercise program that was forced to retire two years ago, SAIL is very similar to Bone Builders in that the low-impact exercise program is designed specifically for older adults. The difference is that SAIL has been scientifically-proven to prevent and/or reverse the negative effects of aging and includes some aspects of exercise that were missing in Bone Builders.
As stated by a previous Bone Builders participant, “I’m ready to get exercising in a group again, it’s been a long two years since we’ve exercised together.” A recent comment from a long-time Bone Builder participant who participates in SAIL via zoom video conference, “I have to say that SAIL is absolutely the best exercise program I have been in!”
In addition to building muscle and improving balance, participation in SAIL can also improve flexibility and enhance overall health. A 2022 survey of Itasca-area participants where the program was launched in 2021, shows that 95% report improved balance, 97% report improved flexibility and an impressive 100% of respondents report increased physical strength. As one participant stated, “I started SAIL in hopes to alleviate joint pain, and after only five weeks, I noticed a difference—the real bonus is that it’s easier to keep up with my grandchildren.” The social aspect of exercising in a group is critical for many to stay active. Strong friendships develop and there’s a certain level of accountability to those friends that keeps people engaged.
With the aid of trained SAIL volunteers, participants take part in very slow, light weight-bearing exercises, stretching exercises, and balance training. The twice-weekly, 90-minute sessions also offer tips for healthy and active aging. SAIL is free and open to adults of all ages, ranging in age from late 40’s on up into their 90’s, proving that you can get fit at any age.
Now offered in-person at six Itasca area locations (rural Bigfork, Bowstring, Deer River, Hill City, Jacobson and Wabana) and in two separate zoom video conference groups, SAIL is accepting registrations for new participants.
Like Bone Builders, SAIL groups are successful because of the small crew of SAIL-trained volunteers at each location. To provide for flexibility around busy schedules and ensure there are least two SAIL trained volunteers at every session, multiple volunteers (ideally four or more) are needed to launch a new site. While some fitness experience is helpful, because SAIL volunteer training and all materials are provided, previous experience is not required to serve as a SAIL volunteer, other than an interest in healthy aging. SAIL volunteers take turns setting up the space, leading the exercises, completing paperwork, or just leading the count. “We don’t require every volunteer take a turn at every piece, but we know that many hands make light work,” stated RSVP Director Lisa Randall. “The more volunteers there are, the better the program is for everyone.” SAIL volunteer training sessions will take place again this fall.
For more information about attending SAIL as a participant or possibly starting new sites, contact Audrah Huntley at ElderCircle at 218-999-9233x279 or audrah@eldercircle.org.
