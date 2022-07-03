The city of LaPrairie will soon welcome an increase in economic development thanks to the Newman family, who is currently working on developing a RV park and campground, to be open next spring.
The two Newman families—Tom and Marilyn Newman along with their son Jayson and wife Rachel Newman—purchased 125 acres just southwest of Highway 2 in LaPrairie behind Second Harvest North Central Food Bank. This large plot of land was previously owned by Blandin Paper Mill until it was purchased by the Newmans in the spring of 2021. Some of this land will be used for residential and commercial lots in the future, but the first area of business is opening the Two Rivers RV Park and Campground—a 49-site RV park located near the convergence of the Mississippi and Prairie Rivers.
“I did buy this property because I wanted to spur development in the community,” Jayson stated. “This was a locked up piece of property that Blandin owned up until last year, last spring when I finally put the offer together for them. So there was no development on it for many years and it was just a great feature.”
Two Rivers RV Park and Campground will have 49 sites all with picnic tables, fire rings and 50-amp electrical service. Additionally, the park will have a RV sanitary station, garage, bathroom and wash facility, and a picnic area near the front entrance. The Newmans are also collaborating with the Grand Rapids High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) to assemble picnic tables as a project for the students.
A one-way loop road will be built going through the park and will follow the curve of the nearby rivers. For those who love the great outdoors, there will be nature trails, shore fishing, swimming, bird watching, native plants and flowers, and beautiful views.
“I am excited, both as a resident and as an elected official of LaPrairie, for the Newman RV Park and the accompanying development plans,” Mike Nelson, LaPrairie City Councilor.
The Newmans are all using the skills they have to bring this project to life. Jayson grew up with his family in Cohasset, did some landscaping jobs throughout high school, attended Itasca Community College and the University of Minnesota to become an engineer. He is currently a civil engineer working at Short Elliott Hendrickson, Inc. (SEH) in Grand Rapids.
Jayson is also the general contractor for the project and will be the client when the certain aspects of the project are publicly bid out. This is a requirement of the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB) funds that the city of LaPrairie received to support the development.
“In order for me to use the IRRRB money, it has to be a publicly bid project dedicated toward city infrastructure,” said Jayson.
The Two Rivers RV Park and Campground will be connected to city sewer and municipal water systems. This will provide a flushing hydrant and scattered hydrants for drinking water. There will also be dry privies spaced out around the park. The city of LaPrairie will then manage the maintenance and ownership of the utilities including sewer, water and streets.
“We appreciate the Newman’s working with the City of LaPrairie in utilizing and maximizing the potential of one of our many prime commercial properties and look forward to becoming a destination for their customers and for additional commercial and residential development,” said Nelson.
Tom worked at Blandin Paper Mill as an electrical engineer and is now retired. He is now taking the lead for the power and electrical elements of the campground. Marilyn was a kindergarten teacher in Deer River for many years, and Rachel is the current Spanish and Landscape/Greenhouse teacher at Grand Rapids High School. Both of them have been helping with cleaning up the area and landscaping. Rachel and Marilyn have also helped Jayson remember to include kid-friendly things in the park, such as a playground.
“I know that they’re keeping me focused too on the amenities,” said Jayson. He added, “They are going to help me turn this into a family environment.”
Although the campground isn’t ready quite yet, a lot of work has been done on the property thus far. Trees have been cleared for the campsites, although they did try to keep this to a minimum and the 15 acres of wetlands on the property were not touched.
“This forest really did need to be cleaned up,” said Jayson. “They had the July storm that came through last year so there was a lot of storm damage through there. We were able to recap some of that as well as some of it was just overly mature.”
Gravel has been brought in to start making the RV pads, power is being staged and drainage work has been done. Luckily, the campground will sit about 40 feet above the nearby rivers, so flooding won’t be an issue even with the changing river.
Jayson is also excited for the future of this land as there are plans in place to develop both commercial lots along Highway 2 and residential lots along the Mississippi River.
But this property wasn’t always owned by Blandin. Jayson shared there is a long history to this land, including a time when it was the city of Akeley in 1890. After Grand Rapids was chosen as the county seat, the city of Akeley struggled to survive.
“What that ended up doing is doing a death blow to the city of Akeley,” Jayson explained. “They didn’t have a lot of people, but this is where the rapids started and the ferry boats ended. So all the settlers were coming up the MIssissippi River, and I believe, unloading here.”
Tom added, “Many buildings were built on this site but eventually Grand Rapids became the winning town and most buildings burned down.”
A 1917 plat showed an old route of US Highway 2 coming right through the property. However, all that is left of that now is an easily missed trail through the woods. One might not even realize it used to be a part of the highway.
“There’s been so much changing hands and changing ecosystems on this property, even though there hasn’t been much in the last many years,” Jayson said.
He added that there used to be old city buildings, farms, and even baseball fields there before the forest regained itself.
“The Newman family has exhibited an appreciation for the steeped history and relevance of this property, a vision of both its history and potential, and shown insight and creativity in bringing the opportunities and access to this area that was once the heart of LaPrairie,” Nelson commented. “They will be great stewards of this property moving forward.”
The grand opening of Two Rivers RV Park and Campground is set for May 1, 2023. This will give all of the grass and plants time to grow back around the site. Couple this with the beautiful views of two rivers and the Two Rivers RV Park and Campground is certain to be enjoyed by many in the future.
