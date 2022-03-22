Registration for Running the Rapids Half Marathon and 5K opened on Monday, March 14. In its fifth year, this community-powered race, to be held on Aug.27, 2022, has become a staple for local runners, both seasoned and new.
The event will take place at Portage Park in Cohasset with check-in starting at 6:30 a.m. Early bird pricing for the races is as follows: $25 for the 5K, $55 for the half marathon, and $90 for the half marathon relay. Price increases will happen on April 1, July 1 and August 1.
“We’re thrilled to be back for our 5th year of Running the Rapids,” said committee member Nick Rothstein. “It would not have been possible without support from our community organizations, volunteers and runners alike. We look forward to seeing familiar faces of individuals that have participated in previous years and offering a positive experience for new runners in pursuit of their personal goals.”
Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital is returning as the race’s presenting sponsor.
“Grand Itasca is honored to be back as the presenting sponsor for this wonderful community event,” said Cassi Chrzanowski, Marketing & Communications Manager at Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital. “We at Grand Itasca have enjoyed working on the committee, cheering on runners— which typically includes several dozen of our own staff—and providing first aid support at the start/finish line of the race. It is a really special day seeing hundreds of people come together in the name of their health and wellbeing.”
As with every past race, a portion of the proceeds will be directed to local nonprofits working to make the Grand Rapids area stronger.
Last month, Running the Rapids presented three checks to local organizations instrumental in making the races a good experience for all. LiveSTRONG at the Itasca Family YMCA will use $3,000 to support its 12-week fitness program for cancer survivors, Itasca Life Options will use $2,000 to provide day services to people with physical and intellectual disabilities, and Itasca County Search and Rescue’s work will get a $750 boost.
