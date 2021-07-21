Running the Rapids Half Marathon, Relay and 5K set for Aug. 14

The fourth annual Running the Rapids Half Marathon and 5K will kick off on Aug. 14 at Portage Park in Cohasset, Minn.
Last year’s in-person Running the Rapids race was canceled due to COVID-19 and instead a virtual race was held. The 2021 Running the Rapids event is back with in-person races and routes that have traditionally attracted more than 300 runners from up to 13 different states. The planning committee is looking forward to another exciting event that will showcase all that the Grand Rapids area has to offer.
“We are looking forward to having the event in person again this year,” said Race Director Tom McBride. “Last year was a tough one for everyone, so our committee is working hard to bring this year’s race back better than ever. We can’t wait.”
New this year, Running the Rapids has partnered with the Reif Center for a full day of fun. After the races wrap up, participants and supporters are encouraged to check out the Reif Center’s Grand Jam concert with live music from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Bob Streetar Field in Grand Rapids. Although Grand Jam is free, those who would like to attend are strongly encouraged to reserve tickets in advance at grandjammn.com from the The Reif Center in Grand Rapids.
Local businesses have once again stepped up to show support for the health and wellness of community residents by supporting Running the Rapids.
Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital is the presenting sponsor for the fourth year in a row.
“We are proud to continue to support this event that promotes health and wellness while highlighting our wonderful community and all it has to offer,” said Cassi Chrzanowski, Running the Rapids Committee Member and Marketing & Communications Manager at Grand Itasca.
Paul Bunyan and Woodland Bank committed to a platinum sponsorship for 2021. Gold sponsors include Hawkinson Construction, SuperOne Foods and Minnesota Power. Silver sponsors include ASV and Gaalaas Orthodontics.
A portion of the event proceeds will benefit LiveSTRONG at the YMCA, a 12-week fitness program for cancer survivors, and Itasca Life Options, an organization that provides services to people with physical and intellectual disabilities.
Through July 31, the half marathon is $75, the relay is $110 per team and the 5K is $35. To register, visit www.runningtherapids.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.