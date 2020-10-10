Ruffed Grouse Society, UPM-Blandin partner on new walking trail

With a $5,000 investment from the MN State Drummer Fund to seed the project, the Snaptail Hunter Walking Trail Area is now open to non-motorized use thanks to a partnership between the Ruffed Grouse Society and UPM Blandin. In addition to the hunter walking trail area, which is 30 minutes north of Grand Rapids, Blandin has committed to creating more ruffed grouse habitat by managing a mature aspen stand surrounding the trails. In addition to furnishing time, labor, and materials on the project, Blandin will be sponsoring the local chapter with a $1,000 gift to put towards member involvement on the hunter walking trail area.
UPM Blandin worked with Jon Steigerwaldt, Ruffed Grouse Society (RGS) forest conservation director, on management recommendations and input that guided the project design. The Snaptail Hunter Walking Trail Area is within a 600 acre project boundary of varied forest types and Blandin has committed to harvesting 350 acres of mature aspen within that project boundary during a 20 year period.
Minnesota ruffed grouse hunters often harvest more grouse than any other state, in large part, due to the abundance of aspen which is a key food source for the popular game bird. RGS worked with Blandin to plan the creation of six distinct age classes of aspen. Diversifying the age structure of trees like this helps create ideal grouse habitat.
Blandin is committed to the active management of the area for grouse habitat. Adam Sutherland, UPM Blandin forester, said “I’m eager to work with and engage the local chapters in habitat projects on the site as well as mowing of the trails. This can be a place for the local chapter to really take ownership and create something special with our full support.”
“Diversifying the partners we work with helps RGS be part of a broader forest conservation world and discussion,” said Steigerwaldt. “Partnering on industrial forest lands open to the public, like those owned by Blandin, helps RGS create new opportunity for member involvement. We’ve founded this project and have secured future funding to keep it going. Now is not just the time for boots on the ground enjoy it out hunting, but to work with UPM Blandin foresters Adam Sutherland, Sawyer Scherer, and Greg Duwe to cultivate member involvement.”
In addition to the habitat creation and management, Blandin has constructed a gravel parking area with an informational/educational sign to greet those entering the gated trails. The Snaptail Hunter Walking Trail is located 30 minutes north of Grand Rapids, southwest of Snaptail Lake, near the intersection of County Rd. 50 and County Rd. 343.
Most of the Blandin land holdings are open to public hunting through a Conservation Easement. UPM Blandin helps create young forest wildlife habitat in the heart of the upper Great Lakes grouse range.
UPM Blandin Paper is one of North America’s leading producers of high-quality lightweight coated magazine and catalog printing papers and utilizes best available technology and fresh wood fiber. Located in Grand Rapids, Minnesota adjacent to the Mississippi River, the mill’s Midwest location and world-class logistics infrastructure offer efficient access to many printer locations. More about UPM Blandin at upm.com/blandin.
Established in 1961, the Ruffed Grouse Society is North America’s foremost conservation organization dedicated to creating healthy forests, abundant wildlife and promoting the conservation ethic. Learn more at ruffedgrousesociety.org.
