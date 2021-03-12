The March distribution of Ruby’s Pantry on Tuesday, March 16 will again be held at the Cohasset Community Center.
Guests will assemble in their vehicles in a single line in the Our Redeemer Church parking lot. After $20 per share (limit 2) is collected numbers will be assigned.
Vehicles will be directed to the Cohasset Community Center in groups of 15-20 at a time.
You will turn right at the 2nd stoplight at 2nd Ave W. and follow the road behind the Fire Hall. Please do not block entrances to parking lots or driveways. We will have signs out to help direct people. You will arrive on the east side of the Community Center to pick up shares. Shares will be ready and loaded directly in your vehicles.
Distribution will begin approximately 2:20 p.m. or as soon as set up is complete.
The Ruby's Pantry team of volunteers thanks guests for their patience as they work to improve this new distribution system for the winter months.
We hope to be back in the parking lot of Our Redeemer as soon as weather permits.
Any change to our distribution plans will be posted on our Facebook page Ruby's Pantry Cohasset along with the food list on Monday evening March 15t.
