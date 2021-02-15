The February distribution of Ruby’s Pantry will again be held at the Cohasset Community Center on Tuesday, February 16. Ice formation in the parking lot at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church is a problem during the winter months, making it difficult for volunteers to navigate loading shares into vehicles.
Guests will assemble in their vehicles in a single line in the Our Redeemer Church parking lot. After $20 per share (limit two) is collected numbers will be assigned, vehicles will be directed to the Cohasset Community Center in groups of 15-20 at a certain time.
People should turn right at the second stoplight at Second Ave West in Cohasset and follow the road behind the Fire Hall. Do not block entrances to parking lots or driveways. There will be signs out to help direct people. Arrive on the east side of the Community Center to pick up shares. Shares will be ready and loaded directly into vehicles.
Distribution will begin approximately 2:20 p.m. or as soon as set up is complete.
The Ruby's Pantry team of volunteers thanks guests for their patience as they work to improve this new distribution system for the winter months.
They hope to be back in the parking lot of Our Redeemer as soon as weather permits.
Watch for the food list Monday evening on the Facebook page for Ruby's Pantry Cohasset.
