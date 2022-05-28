Rohling running for Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer

Austin Rohling announced his candidacy for the Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer’s office on May 18.
With more than a decade of experience working in the financial industry, Rohling lives in Itasca County with his wife and three children. Together, the family of five enjoys everything the community has to offer.
Rohling’s combined education and business experience gives him the capability and skills needed to manage Itasca County’s finances. He earned an associate of arts degree from Itasca Community College before graduating from Bemidji State University with a bachelor’s of science in business administration.
“I will be a proper steward and fiscally responsible in all I do for you,” Rohling said. “I have the energy and ability to fight for you at all levels of government.”
As a non-partisan elected official, the third-generation Itasca County resident said his goal would be to ensure safe, secure, and fair elections in the county. He also said his skill set would allow him to step into the job immediately and operate the county’s finances in an efficient and economical manner.
“I will bring a fresh perspective to the county. I promise to be transparent in all that I do to help keep you informed and up to date. I encourage you to reach out to me with any questions, concerns, or comments,” Rohling said.
For more information, contact Austin Rohling at 218-360-0285 or visit Austin Rohling for Itasca County Treasurer / Auditor on Facebook.
