Rogalla announces bid for Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer office

Renata Rogalla is running for Itasca County Auditor-Treasurer.
She has lived in Itasca County with her husband, Greg, since 1994. They have two adult sons of their own, plus a few other young adults who call them Mom and Dad.
After receiving her Associates from Interstate Business College, she worked for Cass County in Fargo, ND, for four years. Her experience there was in the Treasurer’s Department, the Auditor’s Department and Human Resources. After she moved to Itasca County in 1994, Rogalla earned her CDL and drove truck over the road, with her husband for two and half years. Once they bought their first house in Goodland, she resumed her government career working temporary positions with St Louis County’s Highway Department in Hibbing and the Land Department in Virginia.
Rogalla was hired as the Election Administrator in the Itasca County Auditor’s Department in 1998. She transferred within the department to the Cost Accountant position, where she remained back-up to the Election Administrator, until she transferred to the Itasca County Land Department in 2016.
“The positions I have had in both County Auditor-Treasurer Offices over these years include Election Administrator, Cost Accountant, Payroll Coordinator and Tax Clerk,” explained Rogalla. “The duties I have had include election administration, accounts payable, accounts receivables, budgets, payroll, safety, licensing, transferring of deeds, property tax payments and customer service. I feel my 30 years of government experience, with 22 of those being in an Auditor-Treasurer’s Department, qualify me for this duty to the public.”
Leadership roles Rogalla has had over the years include: 1) training over 400 election judges for elections, 2) supervising staff and election judges with the election process, 3) lead worker for several job duties, 4) serving over 18 years on our local union exec board and 5) serving 3 years on her church council.
“I know this position and the department functions are directed by State Statute. With my 30 years of government experience, I am proficient and well qualified in following statutes,” she said.
“My first goal as Itasca County Auditor-Treasurer is to bring the trust for the department back to the public. I also wish to have the Auditor-Treasurer’s department be the office that every County employee wants to work in. My last goal is that every County resident should feel welcome to share their concerns and questions and get them answered; while receiving the customer service they deserve,” added Rogalla.
To contact Renata Rogalla, email her at VoteRogalla@gmail.com, or call 218-259-2388.
