RJEMS open house Aug 28, 2022

Robert J Elkington Middle School will host an open house Thursday, Sept. 1, 3-5 p.m.During the open house, Kona Ice will be available for purchase. Families are asked to fill out their Educational Benefits forms. Picture day will be Friday, Sept. 9.
