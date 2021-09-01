Due to concerns of increased COVID-19 transmissions and the Delta variant, the Grand Rapids Riverfest (GRRF) Committee has announced new protocols for attendees of the two-day music festival Sept. 10 and 11.
At the request of travelling artists scheduled to perform, and in the interest of safety for GRRF attendees, staff, volunteers, and the community, all ticket holders 12 years-of-age and older will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test result within 48 hours prior to festival entry; or proof of vaccination. Festival organizers confirm that these protocols follow the lead of other music festivals in the region.
“This isn’t like a singular concert,” said Paul M. Gregersen, GRRF marketing chairperson. “We have artists and their own separate musicians and crews traveling to Grand Rapids from all over the country. Not to mention thousands of folks traveling to our rural community. Our committee determined these measures are the only way to move forward in the best interest of the people of Grand Rapids. Safety and transparency are our most important objectives.”
Negative COVID test result in paper or digital form will be accepted, as well as a photocopy of one’s original vaccine card. A photo of the entire documentation will also suffice.
Rapid COVID tests are available at locations throughout the state.
If the change prevents ticket holders from attending, refunds will be issued to requests made no later than Friday, Sept. 3 by 2 p.m. CST. Refund requests should be directed to the Myles Reif Performing Arts Center Box Office in Grand Rapids via email boxoffice@reifcenter.org or by phone, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CST (218) 327-5780.
“It would be irresponsible of us to proceed under current COVID conditions without protocols. It’s a decision we hoped we wouldn’t have to make, but transmission rates in Itasca County changed to high, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over recent weeks. This effort will allow us to ensure the safety of everybody,” Gregersen said.
For further information about COVID testing and vaccine administration, visit www.co.itasca.mn.us/798/COVID-19-Coronavirus-Information or call the Itasca Co. COVID info line (218) 327-6784.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.