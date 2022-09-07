Riverfest II is Saturday

Sponsored by Grand Rapids State Bank, the Grand Rapids Riverfest is back for the second year of music along the Mississippi River with Wilco, Shovels & Rope, Chastity Brown, and local favorite, Wild Horses!

At a new venue to the community, the Grand Rapids Riverfest will take place at the Grand Rapids Area Library Amphitheater with the river serving as a backdrop.

