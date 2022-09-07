Riverfest II is Saturday

Sponsored by Grand Rapids State Bank, the Grand Rapids Riverfest is back for the second year of music along the Mississippi River with Wilco, Shovels & Rope, Chastity Brown, and local favorite, Wild Horses!
At a new venue to the community, the Grand Rapids Riverfest will take place at the Grand Rapids Area Library Amphitheater with the river serving as a backdrop.
The roots of the Grand Rapids Riverfest came from a small festival KAXE put on for 15 years, the KAXE Mississippi Riverfest that garnered loyal fans. Now transformed, the Grand Rapids Riverfest is simply the best party in Grand Rapids. Through a fabulous lineup with music that truly matters to the spirit, the festival also incorporates local restaurants and breweries, giving you a literal taste of life in Grand Rapids.
A seven-time nominee and two-time Grammy winner, Wilco is an indie rock band that formed in 1994, based in Chicago. The band is headlining festivals across the nation and beyond this year alongside acts like Beck, The Avett Brothers, Billy Strings, Dawes, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Emmylou Harris and many others. Releasing a brand new double album in May, this show is their only Minnesota date on the tour,
Shovels & Rope
An Americana duo based in Charleston, South Carolina, Shovels and Rope bring a mix of traditional folk, country and down right rock and roll. A festival favorite across the country, the band is best known for their energetic live performances. Out with a brand new album this spring, Manticore, Shovels and Rope will be sure to deliver all of the goods to us on the banks of the Mississippi.
Chastity Brown
A Tennessee-raised, Minneapolis-based roots musician, Chastity Brown has been covered by NPR, Rolling Stone, Paste Magazine and more, touring with the likes of the Indigo Girls and Ani DiFranco. Releasing a brand new album this spring, Sing to the Walls, Brown will be out on tour with Valerie June this summer.
Wild Horses
A crowd favorite from last year! An up-and-coming Americana band from Grand Rapids featuring several local musicians, Wild Horses has quickly garnered a fervent and loyal fanbase. They made their band debut on the West Stage of Grand Rapids Riverfest last year, and will be making their mainstage debut in 2022.
